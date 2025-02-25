Keith Urban announces new venture taking him away from family home with Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban is hitting the road again!

In addition to his forthcoming tour, the Australian singer has just been announced as the lead of a new show, quite literally called The Road.

When he's not off touring, the country star and his wife Nicole Kidman are based in Nashville, Tennessee. They tied the knot in 2006, and share two daughters, Sunday 16, and Faith, 14.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Keith Urban reveals nickname for Nicole Kidman

This week it was confirmed that Keith will be headlining the new music competition show from CBS, which intends to discover the next big musician.

Per Deadline: "The Road trails a headlining superstar [Keith] on their journey to discover the next big artist with singers joining the headliner to perform as opening acts in venues across the country. They will compete to win over local fanbases to secure a spot in the next city and remain on the tour."

Keith will be traveling the country this March and April, performing in various venues across Texas, Oklahoma and Tennessee, with emerging talent serving as his opening act.

© Getty Images Keith just wrapped up his Las Vegas residency

"I spent a lot of my underage life playing in some seedy pubs, sometimes just for the bartender. So I love the idea of throwing artists into a real-world environment to find out if they are artists," Keith said in a statement.

"Paying your dues sucks, but there are things in this business that can't be taught, like how to put together a set list, whether to extend or cut a song during your performance or how to work the crowd," he noted.

© NBC The singer is now gearing up for his new show and new tour

He then added: "For me, touring has always been my first love. It's where the rubber meets the road. But it's the only road to take if you want to be a performer."

© Instagram His wife Nicole often tags along on the road

The announcement comes just as Keith wrapped up his Las Vegas residency, and gears up for, you guessed it, going back on tour, for his High and Alive tour, which spans 30 shows from May to October.

© Gilbert Flores The couple is based in Tennessee

Though as much as he does love touring, speaking about his residency on the Kelly Clarkson Show back in September, he said: "I resisted doing them for years, years and years," before explaining that to him it "felt like an episode of Severance," the Ben Stiller-directed show starring Adam Scott in which office workers' personal and professional lives are totally separated from each other and unknown to them in their minds.

Still, while he initially felt like it would be "the same thing over and over again," he has come to see its advantages, and how it's not all that dissimilar from touring, minus the traveling. "It's easier if you have a family too," host Kelly Clarkson, herself a mom to daughter River and son Remy, added, as Keith maintained: "It's really fun."