Ben Fogle reveals 'hopeful and happy' plans to leave Henley home - fans have mixed reaction

Ben Fogle is preparing to leave his family home in Henley next month, and for a very exciting reason – he's going on tour!

The New Lives in the Wild star shared a long list of tour dates on Monday with his 637,000 Instagram followers. While many of them were itching to see the presenter in real life at a show near them, others were not so happy.

WATCH: Ben Fogle films inside gorgeous home

"Getting so excited to see you live at last. See you in Perth," and: "See you in Dunstable," fans buzzed, but a slew of people couldn't find the locations they were hoping for. "Wish you were coming to Lincoln or Nottingham," added one fan, and: "You’ve missed out Norfolk [shocked face] Please come to King's Lynn," begged another.

Ben's post included a selfie of the star at sunset somewhere fabulous and he captioned it: "If you want to hear me bring my adventures to life on stage, I am bringing my sell out stage show to a theatre near you in March. From Antarctica to the Nile and from Chernobyl to Everest I’ll be bringing the wilderness to life in my theatre show. I’ll take you behind the scenes of New Lives in the Wild and share some of my thoughts and ideas in a show that will leave you hopeful and happy. Tickets available from the link in my bio…"

Country pad

© Instagram Ben has a wonderful home

Ben shares his home with his wife Marina and their two children, Ludovic, 15, and daughter Iona, 13. The couple also had a stillborn son Willem in August 2014.

Their sprawling country estate boasts 1.3 acres of land and features include a tennis court, a swimming pool and even a pond.

Ben's Instagram feed occasionally features glimpses of his luxury home with its impressive garden, stunning lounge and he's even revealed his bathroom along with his "view from the loo".

The family love to spend time in the garden

The property is undergoing significant changes as originally reported by The Sun. Ben has submitted planning permission to transform an existing garage and workshop into a podcast and yoga studio.

The application states: "The purpose built, multi-use building will provide home working space allowing the applicants to work from home and reduce the need to travel."

Sentimental tribute

Earlier this month he took a snap of a sentimental painting above his kitchen sink, writing: "The art of escapement. A throwback to rowing across the Atlantic every time I wash the dishes thanks to the beautiful brush of @davidcass.art. It's upcycled. Painted on the back of a vintage French metal road sign. Support small artists."

The beautiful painting reminds Ben of his epic adventure

His fans loved the artwork, branding it "Wonderful" and "beautiful". And we certainly agree! It goes so well with his tongue and groove panelling and double Belfast sink.

Ben rowed 3,000 miles across the Atlantic with Olympian James Cracknell and they completed their mission in 2006.