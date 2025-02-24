Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Cutest couples at the SAG Awards: from Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi to Zooey Deschanel and her fiancé
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Getty

The SAG Awards, hosted by Kristen Bell, are being live streamed on Netflix at 8pm EST

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
The 31st annual SAG Awards are officially here, the latest round of a long line of award shows that have kept A-List celebrities busy and our social media feeds full of glamorous red carpet photos.

With just one week away from the Oscars, the stakes couldn't be higher, for nominees such as Demi Moore, Mikey Madison, Timothée ChalametPamela Anderson, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Adrien Brody, and many others.

Stressful as the night can be however, for some stars, it's date night, and we have rounded up the best photos of the cutest couples.

THROWBACK: Hollywood A-listers arrive at the 2023 SAG Awards

For more special moments of the night, stay up to date with our live updates, and for more red carpet photos, check out our best dressed list here, or our favorite beauty moments here.

To watch the show, tune in on Netflix at 8pm EST, 5pm PT.

1/5

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Getty

Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi

It's a celebratory time for the couple, as they recently tied the knot, and Millie just celebrated her 21st birthday.

2/5

John Lithgow and Mary Yeager Lithgow attend the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Getty

Mary Yeager Lithgow & John Lithgow

Mary and John have been married since 1981.

3/5

Shauna Robertson, Edward Norton at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Getty

Shauna Robertson and Edward Norton

Edward, who married Shauna in 2012, is nominated for his role in A Complete Unknown, the Bob Dylan biopic.

4/5

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel arrive for the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, February 23, 2025© Getty

Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott

The couple is currently engaged.

5/5

Emilie Livingston and Jeff Goldblum attend the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Getty

Emilie Livingston & Jeff Goldblum

Emily and Jeff have been married since 2014.

