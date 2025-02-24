Cutest couples at the SAG Awards: from Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi to Zooey Deschanel and her fiancé

The 31st annual SAG Awards are officially here, the latest round of a long line of award shows that have kept A-List celebrities busy and our social media feeds full of glamorous red carpet photos.

With just one week away from the Oscars, the stakes couldn't be higher, for nominees such as Demi Moore, Mikey Madison, Timothée Chalamet, Pamela Anderson, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Adrien Brody, and many others.

Stressful as the night can be however, for some stars, it's date night, and we have rounded up the best photos of the cutest couples.

To watch the show, tune in on Netflix at 8pm EST, 5pm PT.

To watch the show, tune in on Netflix at 8pm EST, 5pm PT.

1/ 5 © Getty Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi It's a celebratory time for the couple, as they recently tied the knot, and Millie just celebrated her 21st birthday.



2/ 5 © Getty Mary Yeager Lithgow & John Lithgow Mary and John have been married since 1981.



3/ 5 © Getty Shauna Robertson and Edward Norton Edward, who married Shauna in 2012, is nominated for his role in A Complete Unknown, the Bob Dylan biopic.



4/ 5 © Getty Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott The couple is currently engaged.

