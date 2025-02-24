Cutest couples at the SAG Awards: from Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi to Zooey Deschanel and her fiancé

The 31st annual SAG Awards are officially here, the latest round of a long line of award shows that have kept A-List celebrities busy and our social media feeds full of glamorous red carpet photos.
With just one week away from the Oscars, the stakes couldn't be higher, for nominees such as Demi Moore, Mikey Madison, Timothée Chalamet, Pamela Anderson, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Adrien Brody, and many others.
Stressful as the night can be however, for some stars, it's date night, and we have rounded up the best photos of the cutest couples.
To watch the show, tune in on Netflix at 8pm EST, 5pm PT.