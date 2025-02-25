Will & Grace star Eric McCormack looks loved-up in first pics with new girlfriend after split from wife of 26 years

Eric McCormack appears to have found love again following his split from his wife of 26 years, Janet Holden.

The Will & Grace star, 61, has been separated for over a year and while the status of his divorce is currently unknown, he looked happy and relaxed while enjoying a stroll with his new leading lady.

Eric was photographed holding hands with a woman named Sue Conder, 50, while strolling around New York City on Monday.

The new couple enjoyed a successful day of shopping and carried several bags as they made a short stop at a sunglasses stand, trying on several pairs.

According to Sue's Instagram account, she is a "Mama, fashion lover, fitness and yoga Enthusiast, flight attendant" whose "standards are high...just like my heels!"

While it's unclear how Eric and Sue met, their outing comes over a year after the actor's estranged wife, Janet filed for divorce following 26 years of marriage in November 2023, with the Hollywood director citing "irreconcilable differences" in her initial proceedings.

In January 2024 Eric agreed with Janet that "irreconcilable differences" had caused their split.

According to documents obtained from legal proceedings, the star may have to pay spousal support to Janet, although this would be decided at a later date. The issue of child support reportedly wouldn't be an issue, as their son Finnigan, 22, is no longer a minor.

The former couple first got together in 1994 on the set of the TV series Lonesome Dove in Canada. Eric, the leading actor, and Janet serving as an assistant director, initially kept their relationship under wraps.

Eric once recounted to The Guardian the early days of their romance, describing Janet as refreshingly different from his previous partners.

"I was just coming out of a relationship, and not to be trusted," he confessed in 2007. "I'd been dating actresses, but Janet was different. She wore jeans, drove a pick-up truck. There was a little bit of mystery and danger, which was fun."

The actor continued: "At first she wasn't too keen. She knew actors are a lot of work: it would be like taking your work home with you. But I managed to convince her."

Eric added: "We had a secret affair the first season. I mean, dating crew! Actually, it was much worse for her, because she wasn't supposed to give any of the actors preferential treatment."

Eric and Janet's wedding took place on August 3, 1997, followed by the birth of their son in 2002. Eric's career took a significant turn five months into their marriage when he landed the iconic role of Will Truman on Will & Grace.

This role brought him immense fame and success, but Eric credits being married for helping him handle this newfound fame gracefully. He believed that had he been younger and single, he might not have navigated the challenges of fame as effectively.

Despite their split, Eric and Janet have maintained an amicable relationship as they were each other's dates to Elton John's Oscar viewing party in March 2024.