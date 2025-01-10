Teddy Swims announces joyful baby news with girlfriend Raiche Wright

Teddy Swims enjoyed a stellar year in 2024 with the success of his smash hit, "Lose Control", winning him an MTV VMA, a Billboard Award, and even a Grammy nomination.

It seems that 2025 will be even bigger and better for the singer-songwriter, who shared with the world that he is expecting a baby with his girlfriend, Raiche Wright.

The couple announced their happy news via Instagram with a sweet snap of the two sitting on a beach, looking as loved up as ever.

WATCH: Who is Teddy Swim's girlfriend? Meet singer Raiche Wright

Teddy had his hands on Raiche's growing stomach in the picture, while in another shot, he affectionately kissed her cheek as she smiled up at him.

In a third picture, Raiche posed in the ocean with a hand on her belly, clad in a red and white gingham swimsuit.

"We can't wait to meet you baby," the pair wrote in the caption; the post has since garnered a slew of congratulatory comments from friends and fans alike.

© Instagram Raiche is an up and coming R&B singer

"That baby's gonna have an insane tone!!! The singing talent? Omg," wrote one fan, while another commented, "That baby is about to have the best lullaby album (live)."

Actress Rita Wilson shared the love, writing, "Congratulations. Wishing you the very best," in the comments, while another fan posted, "Omg yaaaay I can only imagine how [fire emoji] your dad era music will be."

The couple were first linked in February 2024 after being spotted together at the Grammy's afterparty, before they confirmed their romance by posting about each other to their social media accounts.

© Instagram The pair went public with their romance in May

It wasn't until Teddy invited Raiche to duet with him on tour that the pair went public with their romance, opting to sing Shania Twain's "You're Still the One".

They also share matching tattoos, with Raiche getting her boyfriend's name inked on her wrist while Teddy tattooed her name on his finger.

Raiche is a successful musician in her own right and has performed at Coachella; the R&B singer hails from Massachusetts and Atlanta, where she grew up listening to her mother's worship music. "She does what I do, which is great," Teddy said on The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

© Instagram The happy couple announced the news via Instagram

"Because it's like maybe 3 a.m. and I'm calling her, and she's like 'Yeah, yeah, I'm in a session. I'm recording vocals.' And I'm like, 'Girl, yeah, handle your business, baby.'"

Raiche gushed about her boyfriend, whose real name is Jaten Dimsdale, when she appeared on the Pucker Up show. "He's a good partner. He's fun, he's got a good attitude all the time, and everything we do together is fun," she said.

The pair are evidently smitten; just a day prior to their exciting announcement, Teddy posted a gushing birthday message alongside a slew of sweet and silly photos of the two.

© Christopher Polk Teddy and Raiche were first linked in early 2024

"My sweet girl @mynameisraiche you are truly the divine feminine!" he wrote in the caption. "You are the most perceptive and caring person I've ever met…I'm looking forward to loving you forever and ever and I'm so thankful and lucky to call you mine."

He continued: "I love you. Happy birthday angel! 29 is going to bring you everything you desire, need, and so much more! I'm so happy to be by your side and support you through it all."

Raiche took to the comments to show her appreciation, writing, "My sweet baby, I love you!!!"