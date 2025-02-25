Kelly Ripa shares adorable baby photos of her 'newborn': 'We love you'

Kelly Ripa has ushered in her son Joaquin Consuelos' 22nd birthday with a sweet tribute posted to Instagram.

The LIVE with Kelly and Mark co-host created a video montage of pictures that traced her son's life from his birth to the present day. The first picture showed Kelly lying in a hospital bed, gently cradling her newborn. The next shot captured Joaquin’s older sister, Lola, waving at her new brother as he peacefully slept in the bed.

Kelly Ripa Shares Adorable Baby Photos Of Her Newborn On Special Day The TV host celebrated her son Joaquin’s 22nd birthday

Further snaps depicted Joaquin's first trip to the beach with his parents as well as taking his first steps dressed in an adorable red-and-white onesie. The loving mother also included snippets from her son's milestone birthdays throughout the years, with one showing her toddler munching on a bright blue birthday cake.

© Kelly Ripa Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos joined by their kids Michael and Lola and friend Albert Bianchini after Joaquin Consuelos' show, shared on "LIVE with Kelly and Mark"

Snippets from the family's vacation to Disneyland also featured as Joaquin could be spotted hugging Mickey Mouse before going on a ride with his dad, Mark Consuelos.

Kelly showed off her son's sporting achievements as she posted a video of Joaquin playing with boxing gloves as a child, dancing with a hula hoop, and enjoying a snowball fight with his two older siblings.

As the video progressed, Joaquin appeared to age in the snapshots, with nostalgic moments from his time on his parents' show, draped in wrapping paper, also making an appearance.

Kelly Ripa with husband Mark Consuelos and son Joaquin

One of the final shots was an image of Joaquin dressed in the University of Michigan's wrestling sportswear with his teammates. Kelly's son's hair was noticeably longer in the photo as he was the spitting image of his father.

The last photo depicted the present day with Joaquin posing with his chocolate birthday cake alongside his mom, sister, and older brother Michael.

Kelly captioned the heartfelt post: "Happy 22nd Birthday to our newborn! We love you Joaquin."

© Instagram Mark with his two sons

Mark's wife played Aretha Franklin's hit "I Say a Little Prayer" over the top of the montage.

Last week, the TV anchors flew from New York City to Michigan to watch the opening night of their son's new production "A Few Good Men," at the Power Center in Michigan.

Joaquin is currently a senior at the University of Michigan and the doting parents were joined by their 27-year-old son and 23-year-old daughter on the special trip.

© Instagram Joaquin celebrated his 22nd birthday

However, the couple had to fly back home ahead of their youngest son's birthday in time for their annual Oscars special.

On Monday, Kelly gushed over her son's milestone day on Live: "Hey wait a minute, before we start the show, we wanna say a very happy 22nd birthday to our newborn baby Joaquin Consuelos."