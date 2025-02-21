Kelly Ripa flies to another state to be there for her son during significant time

Kelly Ripa is very proud of her children and despite her busy job hosting one of ABC's most popular morning shows, her family always come first.

This was certainly the case on Thursday, when the Hope and Faith actress flew from New York City to Michigan to be reunited with her youngest son, Joaquin.

It's a big week for Joaquin, who has been starring in a new production of "A Few Good Men," at the Power Center in Michigan from February 20.

Kelly made sure to go and watch him on the opening night, and shared several photos from the show on social media, including one of her posing alongside a fellow mom while inside the theater.

What's more, Joaquin will be celebrating his 22nd birthday on February 22, making Kelly's trip to see her son even more special. It's likely that Mark Consuelos will also join the family for the festivities, although he wasn't in the photos.

© Instagram Kelly Ripa went to watch her son Joaquin perform in "A Few Good Men" in Michigan

Kelly and Mark's family have been through a difficult time of late, having had to heartbreakingly say goodbye to their beloved pet dog Chewie, who passed away in February.

The couple opened up about the devastating news on Live, and Kelly later shared an emotional tribute on social media dedicated to Chewie, which was accompanied by a soundtrack of her daughter Lola, 23, singing.

© Instagram Kelly was an incredibly proud mom

She wrote: "I've been avoiding posting this because it somehow makes it real and I'm not quite ready to let go. It's been extremely painful to lose our beloved Chewie.

We ache for her every single day. We still look for her and call to her and frankly feel lost. We are so grateful for the almost 18 years we had with this special lady.

© Instagram Kelly and a fellow mom watching the show

"She grew up with our kids and remained at our sides when each left the nest. She waited by the front door to welcome her siblings back home when they returned for visits. She was our stoic constant companion. We know she is running free now somewhere warm and sunny, unburdened by her failing body.

"We were the luckiest family to have loved and been loved by Chewie. Thank you to The North Shore Animal League for blessing us with our fabulous girl. Finally, thank you to everyone for the beautiful messages from all of you who knew or felt like you knew Chewie. Our hearts may be broken, but are filled with the memories of joy Chewie gave us."

© Instagram Kelly and Mark Consuelos with son Joaquin

Seeing Joaquin following Chewie's death will no doubt be a much needed comfort for Kelly. The star loves being a mom and was very honest about how difficult she found becoming an empty nester when Joaquin left home back in 2021.

Now, the 21-year-old will soon be graduating, as he's in his final semester at the University of Michigan. Keen to follow in his family's footsteps, Joaquin recently revealed that he would be looking to pursue acting after college, similar to his parents and older brother Michael Consuelos.