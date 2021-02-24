Kelly Ripa dazzles in a tropical pink dress perfect for spring

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

As Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest hit another vacation hotspot virtually on Live With Kelly and Ryan Wednesday, the fashionista wore the perfect dress for the occasion.

The daytime TV host rocked a pink ruffled Farm Rio dress covered in foliage print as she danced to her seat to kick off the show as they took a virtual trip to San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Kelly wore the perfect tropical dress for Live With Kelly and Ryan's virtual trip to Puerto Rico

When the show posted a clip of the show and pointed out Kelly’s dress, fans were quick to sing her style praises in the comments, with one writing, “You look great!”, another replied, “Beautiful.”

Kelly’s dress has already sold out, but we found another vacay-perfect Farm Rio dress at Anthropologie that we’re swooning over. The brand is a favorite among celebs including Kelly and Kerry Washington.

Farm Rio Macaw Maxi Dress, $218.00, Anthropologie

If Kelly’s dress looks familiar, it’s because this isn’t the first time she’s worn it. The fashionista first rocked the look back in May 2019 with her fave yellow Gianvito Rossi yellow Portofino sandals, the latter of which she wore earlier this week with an Etro kaftan.

It’s hard not to swoon over Kelly's girl boss style, but as we’ve tuned in to see what she wears on Live With Kelly and Ryan daily, we noticed a major thing.

Kelly is a repeat outfit offender - but in a really good way. The daytime TV host makes a style statement every day, but she often mixes and matches pieces she’s already worn on the show. She pulls off that style hack so well that you probably didn’t even notice it.

Take, for example, the colorful oversized printed silk crepe Etro kaftan she wore on the show Monday as she and Ryan Seacrest took a virtual trip to Miami. Kelly paired the designer kaftan with a pair of dreamy stiletto Gianvito Rossi heels. Fans went wild over the look when a photo of her in it popped up on show’s Instagram.

“Love it,” one follower wrote. “Gorgeous,” another commented. “Lovely, gorgeous Kelly,” another fan chimed in.

Kelly has the perfect style hack for making repeat ensembles look like new

It was totally on-brand for Miami’s year-round tropical weather and beach glam vibe, but it wasn’t the first time we spotted her wearing the look.

Kelly also wore that same kaftan, which has since sold out (even with a price tag of $880), on July 8th last year. The story is the same for Kelly’s yellow Gianvitto Rossi heels, which she has rocked several times over the past few years. The mother of three sported the heels all the way back in July 2018 with a yellow silk printed dress and with a flirty floral mini dress in June 2019.

We love that Kelly brings back her favorite staple designer pieces in new ways, from stilettos to skirts, and kaftans. And it’s something we can all incorporate into our daily looks - mixing and matching our favorite pieces to create new outfits.

