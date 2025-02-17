Kelly Ripa looks sensational as she shares head-turning pool photo following trip to Palm Springs

Kelly Ripa has had a busy weekend, swapping Manhattan for Palm Springs!

The Live host went with her husband Mark Consuelos, and it's safe to say they had a wonderful time.

Talking about their visit on Monday's Live, Kelly told viewers that while it was raining on the first day, she managed to walk 11 miles.

What's more, unlike in New York City - where it keeps snowing - it was sunny. The Hope and Faith alum went on to reveal that while there, she met the woman who inspired a stunning poolside photo featuring Kelly and the rest of the Live team, taken back in 2024.

She explained that while attending Modernism Week, they met Palm Springs realtor Nelda Linsk. Nelda was part of Slim Aaron's 1970's photograph, Poolside Gossip, which featured her sitting in yellow by the pool at The Kaufmann House.

© ABC Kelly Ripa looked stunning in a pool photo inspired by an iconic Palm Springs photograph

It's thought to be the most iconic picture ever taken in Palm Springs. "This hangs in my dressing room everyone, it's kind of an iconic photo," Kelly said.

"It started my chronic complaining of why don't we do this in Palm Springs," the star continued, revealing that eventually executive producer Michael Gelman came through, and they recreated the photo.

© ABC The original photo that inspired the Live poolside picture - titled "Poolside Gossip"

Kelly looked stunning as she posed as Nelda, dressed in a floaty yellow dress while posing on a sun lounger by the pool, sitting alongside Mark.

The star even got to meet Nelda during Modernism Week, and shared photos of the pair of them admiring the original photo.

© ABC Kelly shared a photo of herself with Nelda Linsk - who was in the "Poolside Gossip" photo

Modernism Week takes place in Palm Springs every year. The annual festival highlights mid century and modern architecture, art, interior design, and more, and goes on for 11 days.

Programmes include taking home tours to see mid century homes and furniture, as well as visiting estate sales.

© ABC Kelly showed a photo of her and Nelda Linsk in Palm Springs

The couple took Live to Palm Springs back in November and have hopes for returning again for work in the near future.

They had a wonderful time, and Kelly spoke highly of the place during a chat with The Desert Sun. "I just feel like positive energy can spread. It really does spread. If you can leave people feeling good and hopeful at the start of their day, it can carry through for the rest of the day. I feel like the people of Palm Springs understand that more than anyone else," she explained.

"They were the forefathers of positive energy and so we’re hoping that’s what they get — a little infusion of joy."