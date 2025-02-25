All about Timothée Chalamet's talented parents — and the famous artists' building he grew up in

When Timothée Chalamet won the Best Actor award at the SAG Awards earlier this month for his role in A Complete Unknown — becoming the youngest actor yet to win it — he had his mom supporting him from the crowd.

The Call Me By Your Name actor was born to Nicole Flender and Marc Chalamet in 1995, and was raised in New York City.

He has an older sister, Pauline Chalamet, who is also an actress, best known for her role as Kimberly in the Mindy Kaling comedy Sex Lives of College Girls.

And though Timothée is the most famous of the bunch — he has starred in seven Best Picture Oscar nominees since 2017 — talent and an itch for acting definitely run in his blood.

Catch up on all there is to know about his family below.

© Alamy Stock Photo The Chalamet-Flender family in 2018

They are New Yorkers

Though Timothée's dad is from Nîmes, France, his mom Nicole is originally from New York (a third-generation New Yorker) and the couple first met in the city.

Speaking with RSNG in 2022 about the Wes Anderson film The French Dispatch, which he was featured in, he said: "I loved The French Dispatch because it really reminded me of my father's heritage and how he met my mother."

© Getty Nicole and Marc met in NYC

Nicole and Marc's jobs

When speaking with RSNG, Timothée also shared: "My father was on a business trip to New York while he was working as a journalist for Le Parisien, the French newspaper. Now, he works at the United Nations," adding: "My mother was a dancer when she met my father, and now she's working in real estate."

Marc reportedly still works as an editor for the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF). Prior to working for The Corcoran Group, Nicole earned her bachelor's degree in French from Yale University, where she also studied musical theatre, and in his SAG speech, Timothée mentioned that she has worked with the Actors' Equity Association, the labor union representing those who work in live theatrical performance, for 40 years.

© Getty Timothée grew up in Hell's Kitchen, not far away from the Theatre District

They raised their children in an artists' colony

Timothée grew up surrounded by artists, from his home to his high school, the famed Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts.

His childhood home is equally recognized in the city, as he grew up in the federally subsidized artists' building Manhattan Plaza in Hell's Kitchen, which is part of the Mitchell–Lama program, and where fellow artists such as Alicia Keys, Tennessee Williams, and Larry David also lived. Per Related, the apartment complex has been dubbed "Broadway's Bedroom," as 70% of the building's 1,689 units are occupied by performing artists.

Timothée recently went viral after giving the program a shout-out during an appearance on Theo Von's podcast, and back in 2022, his sister Pauline told The Sydney Morning Herald: "The building imposed rehearsal hours where you were allowed to practice piano or, like, my parents had this board we kept under the living room couch that they’d take out when I wanted to tap dance."

© Getty With his sister in 2018

Meet Timothée's sister Pauline

Before welcoming Timothée, Nicole and Marc welcomed his older sister, Pauline, in 1992. While Timothée made his acting debut in a 2009 episode of Law & Order, she made her film debut in Judd Apatow's The King of Staten Island in 2020.

Pauline, 33, lives mostly in Paris though also spends much of her time between New York and Los Angeles. Last year, she welcomed her first baby, a girl, with director Rhys Raiskin.