Justin Bieber shares rare insight into parenting son Jack Blues amid health concerns

Justin Bieber is a pro at staying tight-lipped about his family after growing up in the spotlight.

Yet the "Baby" singer recently made a rare comment about his son, Jack Blues, whom he shares with his wife of over six years, Hailey Bieber.

Justin lent his sporting prowess to the Skate for LA Strong charity ice hockey game on February 23 to help raise money for those who lost their homes in the devastating wildfires in January.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Justin And Hailey Bieber Love Story

While attending the event, he stopped by the sideline for an interview with the LA Kings' media team, who asked when he would introduce his infant son to the sport.

"As soon as possible," he replied with a smile. The reporter asked if it was too early to get Jack into the game, before Justin responded, "It's never too early."

The 30-year-old joined the likes of Snoop Dogg, Will Ferrell and Danny Devito at the charity game, sharing how important it was to help those in need.

© NHLI via Getty Images Justin joined the Skate for LA Strong ice hockey game

"This is everything," he said. "We're just looking to have a good time and to just show that when we all come together good things can happen."

It seems that Justin has already sown the seeds of hockey love within his family, thanks to the sweet gift he received from the Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews.

The Canadian native took to Instagram to share his appreciation for the Leafs jersey, which included Auston's player number, as well as a simple message on the back: "To JB Jr, Peace & Love."

© Instagram Justin is notoriously private about his family life

"4 baby jb," Justin wrote on the picture, clearly touched by the kind gesture.

His parenting insight comes amid concerns for his health, after Justin had been spotted out and about looking under the weather for several months.

He previously revealed his struggle with addiction in 2020, and fans speculated that he may be unwell again thanks to his rugged public demeanor and pale complexion.

© GC Images Fans have noticed a marked difference in the father of one recently

Justin's representatives slammed rumors about his well-being in a statement to TMZ, sharing that the last year was "very transformative for him as he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him."

They added that he was now "in one of the best places of his life," and is a loving parent to Jack.

Justin went on a social media unfollowing spree in February, opting to sever his friendship with his former manager, Scooter Braun, his best man, Ryan Good, his mentor, Usher, as well as Drake, The Weeknd, and Selena Gomez's fiancé, Benny Blanco.

© Instagram Justin and Hailey have been married since 2018

Fans went into a frenzy in January when the new father unfollowed Hailey; however, he revealed that he had been hacked, and promptly followed his wife again.

"Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife," he wrote via Instagram.

The couple have also been the centre of speculation that they may have hit a rough patch in their romance.

They started dating in 2024 and went on to tie the knot in 2018 in an intimate ceremony at a Manhattan courthouse, followed by a wedding with 150 friends and family members in South Carolina.