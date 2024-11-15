Hugh Jackman opens up about terrifying health battle: 'I remember feeling pretty scared'

In a new film educating people on the dangers of too much sun, Hugh Jackman opened up about a health scare he experienced in 2023.

The Wolverine actor stars in Conquering Skin Cancer, which is spreading the word about the importance of wearing sunscreen and avoiding the famously intense Australian UV rays.

Australia leads the world with the highest rates of skin cancer, as 1 in 2 Aussies are expected to be diagnosed by the age of 70.

"I remember feeling pretty scared," Hugh revealed in the film, referencing his 2023 health scare.

The actor took to Instagram at the time to explain the bandage on his nose, saying, "I've just had two biopsy tests done. The doctor saw two little things that may be basal cell."

Basal cell carcinoma is a milder form of skin cancer, yet Hugh warned his fans to take care of themselves in the sun nonetheless.

© Getty Images Hugh spoke about the dangers of the sun in a new film on skin cancer

"Summer is coming, so please wear sunscreen! It is just not worth it! No matter how much you want a tan, trust me," he said.

In the film, the 56-year-old urged people to get tested for skin cancer, assuring them, "I promise you won't regret it."

Ever since he rose to fame for his toned abs and muscled arms as Wolverine in 2000's X-Men, Hugh has been health conscious.

© FlixPix / Alamy Stock Photo Hugh kept in shape for his role in Wolverine

In an interview on Who's Talking To Chris Wallace, he spoke about getting fit again for Deadpool & Wolverine, which hit theaters in July 2024.

"I've learned you can't rush it. I've learned that it takes time," he said on the show.

"So, we have six months from when I finish [Broadway's The Music Man] to when I started filming. And I'm not doing any other work. I'm going to be with my family and train. That's going to be my job for six months."

© Getty The actor said that starring in The Music Man on Broadway kept him fit

He continued: "And I'm really fit right now. There's one thing that about eight shows a week being on Broadway singing and dancing, is I'm fit. So, I'm healthy. I have a good place to start."

He went on to tell the Associated Press just how much fun he was having getting back into shape, even to the detriment of his fellow cast members.

"I can tell you I'm going to have the time of my life," he said. "I can tell you I've started back at the gym, and I'm eating a lot, and I feel bad for the cast of The Music Man with the amount of protein shakes I'm having."

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Hugh spent six months getting fit for Deadpool & Wolverine

As we all know, working out is only half the battle when it comes to getting fit. For Hugh, changing his diet was the most challenging part of his Wolverine transformation, as he told People.

"When I came back to it, it was really fun, and I was thrilled. My body was a little sore at the beginning, but I was thrilled that my body was still responding. And I realized how good it is for your brain," he said.

"But the hardest bit…the food. I have to eat a lot. For me, for my body type, I'm naturally skinny. To get the size on, that's the hardest bit. That's the bit that does my head in."