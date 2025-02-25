Will Smith's sizzling moment with singer India Martínez has fans saying the same thing

Will Smith's love life has been the subject of intense scrutiny thanks to his complicated relationship with his wife of 27 years, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The pair have been extremely open about their marital struggles, and revealed that they are always working on their relationship despite separating in 2016.

However, Will seemed to be living his best single life on Thursday when he joined Spanish singer India Martínez on stage at the Premio Lo Nuestro awards in Miami.

The Fresh Prince star took to the stage alongside the brunette beauty to sing "First Love" for the crowd, with the pair partaking in more than one sizzling moment.

As they sang together, Will and India danced up close and embraced to the sound of the crowd's cheers. They even shared a kiss, which had fans talking.

These fans took to the comments of India's Instagram post to share their thoughts on the palpable connection between the two.

"Will is living life and I love to see it," wrote one, while another commented, "Go ahead Will live your life bro!!!"

Many added animated GIFs of Jada in the comments, while another wrote, "I think he is having fun!"

In another sweet snap, India jumped into the father of three's arms backstage and wrapped her legs around his waist as he grinned and hugged her back.

A legion of Will's supporters were unhappy with the photo, calling it "inappropriate" and "the worst", yet others jumped to his defence in light of Jada's past comments on their marriage.

"This man is an actor and has kissed plenty of women who is [sic] not his wife, he is a paid entertainer this is legit his job," one said. "Let that man live, he's been put through enough," wrote another.

Jada and Will shocked the world when they admitted in 2023 that they had been separated for seven years, despite keeping up appearances and supporting each other in public.

"I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be," Jada explained on Today. "It was not a divorce on paper. But it was a divorce," she clarified.

Jada went on to have an affair with family friend August Alsina in 2020, which she spoke openly about on her show Red Table Talk.

"As time went on, I got into a different type of entanglement with August," she explained on the series. "It was a relationship, absolutely."

She continued: "I was in a lot of pain, and I was very broken. In the process of that relationship, I definitely realized that you can't find happiness outside yourself."

It wasn't until Will's infamous Oscars slap in 2022, when he called out Chris Rock's joke about his wife, that a new spark in their relationship bloomed.

"That was a moment that I knew I would never leave Will's side after all those years thinking I would," she told Extra. "I didn't go in there as his wife, but I was leaving as his wife."

She added: "You know, it's funny how intense situations can amplify love, and it was a pretty difficult time, but it definitely drew us closer. So yeah, it's crazy how things work."