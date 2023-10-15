Inside Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith's real living situation amid separation bombshell

Ahead of the release of her memoir Worthy, Jada Pinkett-Smith is already not holding back on revelations about her personal life, her relationships, and her family.

The former Red Table Talk host recently shocked fans when she shared that she and Will Smith, who she married in 1997, have actually been separated for seven years, and were in fact leading separate lives by the time the infamous Oscars Slap happened.

Though the separation was a decision the longtime couple kept secret for years, with her book out on October 17, Jada is now prepared to share in detail the reality of her and Will's relationship, including their living situation.

WATCH: Jada Pinkett-Smith surrounded by family members for emotional reveal

Though Jada has maintained that she and Will are neither divorced nor in an open relationship, but rather in "a relationship of transparency," the New York Times reports, she did confirm that the two no longer live together.

In fact, for her 50th birthday two years ago, she bought a new home for herself, and moved out of the Calabasas compound she shared with Will and their two kids, Jaden, 25, and Willow, 22.

Having her own home was a longtime coming for Jada, who had made the decision to leave California and was in the process of renovating her own farmhouse on the outskirts of Baltimore when she started her relationship with the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum.

© Mike Coppola Jada and Will tied the knot in 1997

Jada first shared the shocking news of her separation from Will in an interview with Today Show host Hoda Kotb.

Detailing why she waited seven years to reveal the change to their relationship – Will and Jada have continued to make red carpet appearances and social media posts together in the seven years that they've been separated – she explained: "I think just not being ready yet. Still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership, right, and in regards to how do we present that to people, you know? And we hadn't figured that out."

© Getty The couple have continued to make public appearances together in spite of their separation

She continued: "I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be."

Jada also confirmed that to this day, the two do live "separately," however she maintained: "I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever. And I just haven't been able to break that promise."

© Instagram Jada and Will in August of this year with kids Trey, Jaden and Willow

In a separate interview with People, she also shared: "We’re still figuring it out," adding: "We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together."

She declared: "We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us."

