Jada Pinkett Smith shares rare display of affection with husband Will Smith during night out together

Jada Pinkett Smith and husband Will Smith were snapped in a rare public display of affection after enjoying a date night with friends.

The pair, who in 2023 revealed that they had been living separate lives for years, were seen leaving the famed vegan restaurant Crossroads in Calabasas, part owned by Travis Barker.

Jada wore loose ripped jeans and a white sweater, paired with a gold bomber jacket, while Will rocked grey pants and a matching shirt, opened over a simple white tee. As they left alongside a male friend, Jada gave Will a side hug as they walked to their cars, with Will tightening his grip on her shoulder.

© Backgrid Will and Jada made a rare public appearance while having dinner at Crossroads Restaurant in Calabasas

Will and Jada married in 1997 but in 2023 Jada made the shocking bombshell that they had been leading separate lives for years.

The longtime couple's marriage had long sparked questions and wide-ranging rumors, and as she did press for her memoir Worthy, Jada said that in 2016 she and Will "decided that [they] were going to live completely separate lives".

© Lisa O'Connor/AFF-USA/Shutterstock Jada supports Will at the Bad Boys: Ride or Die premiere in May 2024

Speaking to Hoda Kotb, Jada confirmed that "it was not a divorce on paper," but that they had been "apart" for seven years, including during the infamous 2022 Oscars slap.

She continued: "I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be."

© Instagram Trey, Jaden, Will, Jada Pinkett, and Willow Smith together at Coachella 2024

Jada also shared that they never went public because they were still "trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership" and "how do we present that to people".

For Father's Day in 2024, she thanked Will for "being a devoted girl dad/boy dad and doing all you do".

The pair are parents to son Jade, 25, and 23-year-old daughter Willow; Will is also dad to 31-year-old son whom he welcomed ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

In 2022 Will stormed the Oscars stage and slapped Chris Rock live on stage after an inappropriate joke about Jada's hair.

As he walked back to his seat, he screamed: "Keep my wife's name out of your mouth."

Moments later he won Best Actor for his work in King Richard but was given a 10 year ban for his behavior.

In a statement released in July 2022, he said he’d tried to get in touch with Chris Rock, explaining: "I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is he's not ready to talk, and when he is, he will reach out. So I will say to you Chris. I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."