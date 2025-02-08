Jane Seymour's swimsuit photo at 73 has fans saying the same thing

Jane Seymour channeled her inner Bond girl when she posed for a stunning beachside photo on Friday.

The 73-year-old, who starred in the 1973 James Bond film, Live and Let Die, looked phenomenal in a brown swimsuit with a daring deep plunge neckline and racy corset-style detailing.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jane Seymour shares her top fashion tips

Jane's physique looked incredible with her toned legs on display in the high-cut one-piece, which accentuated her tiny waist.

Posing with her arms raised to the sky on the sandy beach, Jane accessorized her look with a wide-brimmed straw hat, dark sunglasses, and a beaming smile.

Captioning the beautiful photo, the British actress wrote on Instagram: "Dose of Vitamin Sea: taken! Side effects include happiness, sandy toes, and salty hair."

Her followers were all in agreement that Jane looked amazing, with many praising her beauty.

© Instagram Jane looked incredible in her swimsuit

One commented: "Wow. What a beautiful photo." A second said: "So beautiful." While several others simply called Jane, "Beautiful".

In 2022, Jane revealed to HELLO! how she maintains her figure. When asked what her biggest advice would be when it comes to beauty and style, she said "a bit of exercise," but admitted that she doesn't actually hit the gym that often.

© Instagram Jane has practiced Pilates for over 30 years

"Take care of your skin, take care of your health, eat fresh vegetables and fruits and all the usual stuff," she said, adding: "A bit of exercise."

Speaking of her own routine, she continued: "[I don't exercise] as much as I should but I do give it a bash every once in a while, and I do eat pretty healthily."

© Instagram Jane makes sure she eats healthily

The Ruby's Choice star previously gave her followers a peek inside one of her workouts from her home gym in California.

Taking to Instagram, Jane shared a stunning video of herself wearing a black sports bra and matching leggings, using a Gyrotonic machine as part of her Pilates routine.

© Instagram Jane works out on a treadmill and uses light weights

"Back in the gym after all my travels! Exercising using @Gyrotonic with @jeenymiller, working on abs and rotation in my hips/spine whilst doing weights for my arms. Working hard!" she captioned the clip.

The actress has been attending Pilates classes for over 30 years and has previously spoken out about how she works on her core.

© Instagram Jane admits she has a leaner look than before

"With isometrics, you're isolating and engaging the stomach muscles to strengthen them. It has given me really strong stomach muscles, and I have a longer, leaner look than before," she told Lifetime.

"I have a hot shower before I exercise. I get on the treadmill for 10 minutes to half an hour, and I also do light weights very carefully," she added.

© Instagram Jane weighs the same as she did when she was 17

In 2021, Jane revealed that she still weighed the same as she did when she was 17 during an appearance on Loose Women.

"I feel like I am letting everything go, it's being comfortable in your own skin I weigh the same now as I did in ballet school when I was 17," she said.

"I have been hanging out on Zoom with my old classmates, we all look the same really, it must be the education."