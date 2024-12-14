Jane Seymour, 73, shares emotional update after being forced to evacuate Malibu home

British actress Jane Seymour has admitted she only got out of her Malibu home "just in time," and with only the clothes on her back.

The California wildfires were on the verge of hitting her home, which is in the stunning California town of Malibu, and the 73-year-old revealed she had been wearing the same jeans and a sweater for four days.

Speaking on the red carpet of the British American Business Council (BABC) annual Christmas luncheon this week, Jane praised the firefighters who did "an astounding" job saving her home from the blaze – dubbed the Franklin Fire – which has seen thousands of residents escape for their lives.

© The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Jane Seymour attends The Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment 2024 at The Beverly Hills Hotel

Jane evacuated her home on Monday but was able to return on Thursday.

"I just literally had jeans and a sweater, which I’ve been wearing for four days and sleeping at different people’s houses," she revealed, adding that it was her partner's son Johnny who told them to leave immediately.

"(He) saw a glow behind the curtains, opened the windows, saw 10 foot flames, and called us immediately and said ‘Get out. Get out,'" said Jane, adding: "We all got out just in time because of that."

© Getty Images Jane escaped with her partner John

The City of Malibu has since confirmed the containment remains at only 35%, but that only 19 structures, including eight homes, have been destroyed, and 23 structures damaged. Schools were evacuated in Malibu, and over 700 firefighters have been dispatched to stop the wildfire.

The veteran James Bond actress had previously posted a slew of terrifying photos of the encroaching fire, with the sky bleeding red and smoke rolling off the trees as firefighters battled the blaze.

© Instagram Jane Seymour posted pictures of the fire near her Malibu home

"The fires in our community are a stark reminder of how quickly life can change," the post's caption began.

"Thankfully, my family and I were able to evacuate safely, but my thoughts are with everyone who is still in harm's way, the brave firefighters risking everything to protect us, and the many who call Malibu home."

"Let's continue to support each other, stay informed, and remain hopeful," she continued. "Our community is strong, and together we'll see through these challenging times."

© Getty Images Dick Van Dyke also evacuated his home

Hollywood star Dick Van Dyke and singer Cher were among the stars forced to leave their homes, with Dick later revealing that he and wife Arlene were forced to leave behind a beloved family member in the chaos.

"Arlene and I have safely evacuated with our animals except for Bobo escaped as we were leaving," Dick wrote on Facebook. "We're praying he'll be ok and that our community in Serra Retreat will survive these terrible fires."

They returned on Thursday ahead of Dick's 99th birthday, and confirmed Bobo was safe.