Kate Hudson is glowing in latest appearance ahead of major career win

Kate Hudson looked better than ever during her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night, and was glowing from the inside out ahead of the release date for her new Netflix show.

The mother of three stopped by Jimmy's studio to talk all about Running Point, the comedy series written by Mindy Kaling, and stunned the audience with her glowing appearance. Her starring role is a career win for the veteran actress.

She donned a flowy, bohemian ensemble for the interview, that featured a long-sleeved pastel purple blouse and a tied neckline. Her maxi skirt was an elegant floral pattern in deep, earthy tones, adding to the boho vibe.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kate Hudson reveals fiancé Danny Fujikawa stayed behind to fight LA wildfires

Her iconic blonde hair was worn in loose waves falling past her shoulders, and she opted for a minimal makeup look as she chatted with the host.

The longtime friends shared an impromptu Almost Famous reunion, 25 years on from the film's release, which skyrocketed Kate to stardom.

While remembering the flick's iconic outfits, Jimmy revealed that Taylor Swift had worn the same coat as Kate's character in the film to the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans, which she attended to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

© Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image Kate Hudson looked incredible in her latest interview

Eagle-eyed fans connected the showstopping Penny Lane coat with a possible announcement from the "Cruel Summer" singer, in typical Easter egg style.

"I just have this thing with the Easter egg thing which I don't get," Kate began, referring to Taylor's penchant for dropping clues about upcoming music for her fans.

"I feel like I want to do it…I wish in my life I could do those kinds of things and put that much effort into little secret things that people could read."

© Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image The 45-year-old was the epitome of boho-chic

She added: "But I feel like it would be exhausting after a while; you're like 'Oh my God, I can't keep up with myself.'"

The 45-year-old laughed at the idea, showcasing her ageless beauty. So how does she achieve such glowing skin?

According to the actress, a combination of saunas, coconut oil, and sleep helps her maintain her youthful complexion and has done so since her early days in Hollywood.

© Getty Kate will star in the Netflix series Running Point

"My mom has been cold plunging and doing saunas since the 1970s; I think that both are brilliant for you,” she told Good Housekeeping.

"If I do a cold plunge before bed, I'll have an amazing night's sleep, even if I just hop into cold water for 30 seconds."

She continued: "I find saunas so restorative as well, and I swear by dry brushing my body. I have excess skin after my three babies and while it doesn't bother me (it's all part of pregnancy), I think that dry brushing has improved its appearance."

© Getty Images The actress swears by saunas, cold plunges and coconut oil

Sleep is key for the busy mother, as is meditation and balance. "Sometimes I need to sleep and meditate and eat well, and sometimes I need to go out and have a glass of wine with friends," she told the publication.

"You can be too regimented and that makes it difficult to relax; prioritising community and having a gossip and a laugh is important."

She added: "I find a walk and talk with a friend can be the best way of breaking out of a negative thinking cycle."

Finally, coconut oil is her hero skincare ingredient. "I take coconut oil everywhere I go. That's my basic: it's good for my skin, it's good for my hair and it takes my makeup off."