Travis Kelce reveals special woman who has huge role in his Super Bowl routine - and it's not Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce will be hoping for his third Super Bowl ring in three years on Sunday February 9 as he is cheered on by girlfriend Taylor Swift and brother Jason Kelce.

But there may be one more person whose baking skills bring him some luck – Mama Kelce.

Mom Donna is known for making her "famous" cookies for her NFL superstar sons, with a picture of her giving Travis and Jason a container full of them during their 2023 Super Bowl showdown, with Jason playing for the Philadelphia Eagles and Travis the Kansas City Chiefs.

© Dave Shopland/Shutterstock Travis (right) with his brother Jason (L) and their mother Donna after she delivered them baked cookies in 2023

When asked if Mama Kelce had been in the kitchen baking, he said: "Oh, you know it, you know it. Never played a Super Bowl without them."

Jason retired in 2024 but his team, the Eagles, will return to the Super Bowl in 2025 where they hope to beat the Chiefs – and we're sure he's also hoping for his own container to nibble on while watching.

© Rob Carr Taylor (fourth from left bottom row) stands in front of Jason (top row second right), and Donna at the 2024 Super Bowl

Donna shared the recipe for the iconic cookies in December 2023, revealing that the cookie is a combination of milk and white chocolate chips, brown and white sugar, sweet cream butter, along with ground cinnamon, and the special sauce? Activating the baking soda in water before adding it to the mixture.

The 2025 Super Bowl will take place in New Orleans, and Travis' mom Donna and dad Ed will presumably be in attendance, as will brother Jason and his wife Kylie, and their three girls.

© David Eulitt Taylor watches a regular season game between the Chiefs and the Chicago Bears with Donna

Kylie, however, is an avid Eagles fan and previously said she would struggle to cheer on the Chiefs, even with Travis playing.

Her three daughters, Wyatt, Bennett, and Elliotte, will, however, be wearing tees that read: "Go Uncle Travvy."

© Instagram Kylie is mom three daughters who will be cheering on "Uncle Travvy"

If the past is prologue we're sure Taylor will also be there to cheer on Travis, alongside her mom and dad, Andrea and Scott, and brother Austin. She was also joined by pals Blake Lively, Ice Spice, and Ashley Avignone in 2024.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis' BFF and the Chiefs quarterback, has also become friends with Taylor, and although her appearance drew ire from so-called fans in the beginning, Patrick told press that he loves seeing her at the games cheering on his friend.

"Taylor being at all the games has been awesome," he said.

"It's been awesome to showcase her bringing light to the sport that I love and getting little girls like my daughter into it and watching the game. So it's just cool to see how football can bring people together from every aspect of life."