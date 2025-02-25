Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Hudson's daughter Rani looks so tall as famous mom teases her modeling debut in new photo
The Running Point actress is a mom to three kids

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
15 minutes ago
Kate Hudson's daughter Rani is set to follow in her mother's modeling footsteps as she posed for her own 'cover' photo during her mom's shoot. 

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress graced the cover of Bustle on Tuesday in light of her new Netflix show Running Point. Kate looked effortlessly chic in an oversized white and blue pinstriped shirt draped over a white vest. The star went pantless while her luscious blond locks were left down in soft waves. The stylish look was completed with a pair of black oversized sunglasses.

Rani is the spitting image of her mom© Instagram
Rani is the spitting image of her mom

Kate took to her Instagram Story to share a slew of behind-the-scenes snaps of the shoot. One of the images depicted her six-year-old daughter posing sweetly for the camera in a pair of light-wash jeans and a simple white vest. Rani's toasted almond locks were left natural with soft waves while she was the spitting image of her mom.

Over the picture, Kated penned: "The real cover star."

Polaroids from the cover shoot© Instagram
Polaroids from the cover shoot

Further snaps showed the star's polaroid pictures from the cover shoot scattered on the floor. Kate showed off her incredible figure in a dove gray long-sleeved jersey crop top with patching underwear pants layered over sheer red tights. A piece of off-cut cotton fabric was tied round the actress's waist while the look was completed with a pair of scarlet pointed-toe heels.

In her cover interview with Bustle, Kate opened up about motherhood and instilling confidence in her children. She said: "As a parent, you want your kids to love themselves. You want them to know what the core of who they are is and to honor it, to love it, and to love themselves."

The cover news comes after Kate enjoyed a girly getaway with her daughter to London during fashion week. The star shared an adorable photo of her daughter enjoying afternoon tea in a sleeveless pale blue dress adorned with elegant pearl buttons. Rani smiled for the photo while holding a mint-and-white striped mug. 

Rani looked adorable while enjoying team in London© Instagram
Rani looked adorable while enjoying team in London

Another snap in the carousel showed off Rani's growing height as she posed for the camera in a lavish elevator. Kate's daughter placed one arm against the wall while elegantly crossing her legs. Rani is clearly already a style icon as she exuded chic in a pair of light-wash blue jeans and a blue top. 

Rani looked so tall in the snap© Instagram
Rani looked so tall in the snap

Rani was spotted layering up for the chilly British weather in a cozy pink GAP sweater and baby blue gloves. Kate's youngest child looked adorable as she opted for a furry trapper hat while she laughed at the camera sitting on a park bench.

Kate captioned the post: "Quick trip across the pond."

