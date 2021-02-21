Kate Hudson wows in crop top in workout photos

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

If you need workout inspo, look no further than Kate Hudson’s Instagram page.

The pilates lover showed off her toned figure again as she knocked out her workouts this weekend, doing them indoors and outdoors in the cutest Fabletics sets designed by Madelaine Petsch for her new Fabletics collection.

Kate showed off her toned figure in a swim bandeau top and Fabletics leggings

In one photo Kate shared on Instagram Saturday, she takes in a gorgeous, scenic lakefront view and stretches her arms and legs as she stands on a rock in the water wearing a printed yellow and white headscarf, a yellow crop top, and blue striped high-waist leggings from the collection that we’re obsessed with. We tracked down a similar crop top and the Fabletics leggings below.

Yellow bandeau top, $6.99 Amazon

Madelaine x Fabletics high-waist leggings, $59.95, Fabletics

Kate completed the look with a matching striped zip-up pullover, which she showed off as she snapped a selfie in a bathroom mirror, and then again outdoors, flashing her killer abs while she struck a pose wearing sunglasses.

That was just the beginning of the Fabletics mogul’s snaps of herself rocking the collab. In the series of photos Kate posted, she can be seen hitting a pilates pose in her home gym wearing another matching set - a printed, razorback sports bra complete with zip-up detailing in the front, and matching high-waist leggings.

Kate shows off her pilates moves in a Madelaine x Fabletics look

“Sweet @madelame has a collection with us this month and she killed it with our team! The colors and interchangeable sets are EXCELLENT @fabletics (yellow bikini top not included LOVE LOVE LOVE),” Kate captioned the photos.

The Riverdale star was thrilled to announce her collab with Fabletics on Thursday and shared the news with a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a black jacket from the collection paired with a gray crop top and printed leggings.

Madelaine stuns in a workout ensemble from her Fabletics collab

"TODAY’S THE DAY!!!!! My new limited-edition capsule with @fabletics is available! I’m truly so excited for you to get your hands on it. I am so proud to put out a product that is not only affordable but also genuinely amazing quality and detail-oriented."

Shop the entire Madelaine x Fabletics collection here.

