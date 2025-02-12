Goldie Hawn looks sensational in leotard and bright blue eyeshadow — fans have a lot to say

Kate Hudson has quite the iconic mom to look up to.

She proved as much with her latest photo of the one and only Goldie Hawn, a throwback, from when she starred in the 1974 romantic comedy The Girl From Petrovka.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress is the First Wives Club actress first and only daughter. She is also a mom to Oliver Hudson, who she shares with ex-husband Bill Hudson, and Wyatt Russell, who she shares with Kurt Russell, her partner of over 40 years.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet Goldie Hawn's grandchildren

Kate took to Instagram this week and took a trip down memory lane, sharing a photo of Goldie from the Robert Ellis Miller movie.

In it, she appears in an ornate dance studio, wearing a black leotard paired with a wrap-around cardigan and ribbed white leg warmers, and she is dancing in pointe shoes.

"Dancing feet always called her name," Kate quoted in her caption, adding: "She's Right On Time," alongside a pointe shoe emoji.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, plus reminisce over the movie, with one writing: "She was so good in this film," as others followed suit with: "Goldie is a national treasure," and: "I love this so much," as well as: "Your mom is beautiful."

The Girl From Petrovka follows a Moscow-based U.S. journalist, Joe, who is played by the late Hal Holbrook, as he falls in love with a ballerina, Oktyabrina (Goldie), who is being followed by the police. It also stars Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins.

© Getty Goldie played a Russian ballet dancer

It has been five years since Goldie was last on the screen; her last movie was The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two, which followed the 2018 film, in which she stars alongside her longtime love Kurt.

© Getty Her co-star Hal passed away in 2021

Goldie and Kurt initially met back in 1968 on the set of the Disney movie musical The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band, when she was 21 and the Sky High actor was 16.

© Getty The actress made her acting debut in 1968

It wouldn't be until the 1980s — and after respective marriages and having children of their own — that they found each other again, after starring on 1984's Swing Shift, and they have been together ever since.

In addition to being a dad to Wyatt and "Pa" to Kate and Oliver, Kurt also shares son Boston Russell, who leads a largely private life, with ex-wife Season Hubley. The couple are also grandparents to eight grandchildren, Oliver's three kids with wife Erin Bartlett, Kate's three kids (one with Chris Robinson, one with Matt Bellamy, one with fiancé Danny Fujikawa), and Wyatt's two kids with wife Meredith Hagner.