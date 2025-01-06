Gary Barlow shares glimpse inside lavish family holiday with towering son Daniel

Take That's Gary Barlow has shared a rare glimpse inside his family ski trip.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the singer-songwriter uploaded two action-packed videos from his snowy getaway with loved ones.

© Instagram Gary and Dawn tied the knot in 2000

While Gary didn't share any further details about his getaway, he was no doubt joined by his wife Dawn and their three children.

One sun-drenched clip showed the 'Patience' hitmaker navigating his way down a frosted slope, while a second video showed Gary confidently gliding down a piste with a huge grin on his face.

On his Instagram Stories, meanwhile, Gary added a snapshot of himself posing with a loved one whose face had been hidden with a heart emoji.

Given that the father-of-three tends to keep his children out of the limelight, the snapshot likely showed Gary posing with one of his two daughters.

© Instagram Gary appeared in high spirits as he hit the slopes with his family

In his caption, the pop legend wrote: "After spending most of last year away from the family - it was important to start this year with the whole family - fantastic conditions - gorgeous weather - what a joy - Happy New Ones - videography @jdonofficial - thanks to the doctors and rescue team," followed by a laughing face emoji.

The star's fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Happy New Year to you and your lovely family, enjoy your skiing," while a second noted: "Oh wow that looks awesome!! Thought you had fallen over for a sec. Eddie the Eagle watch yer back!!!," and a third chimed in: "Slopes look amazing. Pleased you've had a fab holiday. Happy New Year."

© Instagram Gary shares three children with his wife Dawn

Gary and his wife Dawn Andrews are doting parents to three children: Daniel, 24, Emily, 22, and youngest, Daisy, 15.

The couple tragically lost their fourth child, Poppy, in 2012. At the time, Gary said in a heartbroken statement: "Dawn and I are devastated to announce that we've lost our baby.

"Poppy Barlow was delivered stillborn on August 4 in London. Our focus now is giving her a beautiful funeral and loving our three children with all our hearts. We'd ask at this painful time that our privacy be respected."

© Shutterstock The couple primarily live in their London home

Gary and Dawn tied the knot in 2000 after first crossing paths when Dawn worked as a backing dancer on Take That's 1995 'Nobody Else' tour. They embarked on a whirlwind romance and went on to welcome their first child, Daniel, in 2000.

Gary's family life

Gary and his brood split their time between their family home in West London, their lavish pad in Santa Monica, as well as their Grade II-listed property in West Oxfordshire.

© Instagram Gary has a recording studio at his private home

While Gary has made it big in the world of music, his three children appear to be forging their own unique career paths. Shedding a light on Daniel, Emily and Daisy's futures, he recently told The Mirror: "The two oldest ones have kind of gone into medicine and physiology - studying strength and conditioning.

"And my youngest one, Daisy, I'm not too sure what she's heading for but again, she's very studious… unlike me and my wife."