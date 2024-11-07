Gary Barlow's ultra-rare photos with 6ft 2 son Daniel

Take That singer Gary Barlow is a doting father to three children whom he shares with his wife Dawn Andrews.

The couple welcomed their eldest, a son called Daniel, in August 2000 - the same year that they wed.

Gary Barlow and his wife Dawn share three children together

Gary and Dawn later expanded their brood and went on to welcome daughters Emily, 22, and Daisy, 15 in 2002 and 2009 respectively. Their fourth child, Poppy, was tragically delivered stillborn in 2012.

The 'Patience' hitmaker tends to keep his children out of the spotlight and rarely sheds light on his family life. In a recent interview, however, the doting father spoke openly about his children's futures, revealing how all three have decided not to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

Gary with his daughter Emily

"The two oldest ones have kind of gone into medicine and physiology - studying strength and conditioning," he told The Mirror. "And my youngest one, Daisy, I'm not too sure what she's heading for but again, she's very studious… unlike me and my wife."

While Gary's two daughters typically avoid the spotlight, Daniel, who is thought to be 6'2", occasionally stars on the singer's social media pages and once even joined Gary at Wimbledon.

Keep scrolling to see some of their sweetest father-son moments together…

Beach bliss To mark Daniel's 22nd birthday, Gary shared a touching snapshot of the pair sharing a hug at the beach. The wholesome picture showed the father-son duo looking out to sea, with Gary and Daniel sweetly linking arms. The 22-year-old could be seen towering over his famous father, rocking frosted tips reminiscent of Gary's 90s hairdo. Captioning his photo, Gary wrote: "Happy 22nd Birthday to our Dan. We love you mate and you make us so proud every day."



A family affair In honour of Father's Day, Gary previously posted a picture of himself posing with his family while on holiday. The charming snap showed Gary flanked by Daniel and youngest daughter Daisy. Dressed in a striped polo top, stone-hued shorts and sporty trainers, Daniel towered over his family with his arm resting on Gary's shoulder.



Gym twins Gary and Daniel appear to have a shared passion for sports, and in 2019, the father-son duo sparked a sweet fan reaction with their fitness video. The clip, which was uploaded to Instagram, showed Gary and Daniel lifting weights outside. In his caption, the singer wrote: "There's nothing I love more than spending time with my kids.



"Here's a little video of Dan and me having a Father and Son training session. I'm very proud of my boy and his commitment to his fitness. Don't look at the difference in weights. Don't notice that I'm stood a little further forward to make the size gap smaller. Lol."



Take a look in the video below...

Yogi Bear-lows Weightlifting aside, Gary and Daniel also appear to be advocates for yoga. The pair were photographed perfecting a pose while taking part in a session abroad. "Not only an amazing son but also my mate and my training partner," the 53-year-old noted in his caption.


