Gary Barlow might be one of the nation's most recognisable faces thanks to his incredibly successful music career as part of decade-spanning boyband Take That, but, first and foremost he's a proud father and husband.

The 53-year-old and his wife of 25 years, Dawn, are parents to Daniel, 24, Emily, 22, and Daisy, 15.

The 'Patience' hitmaker has shared the occasional photo of his kids and they're all the spitting image of him.

1/ 4 © Instagram Gary and his son, Daniel Gary has a special bond with his eldest son, Daniel. Though it's not known what the 24-year-old does for work, it's clear he's into his fitness. The musician recently shared how proud he was of Daniel completing his first Ironman competition. Gary wrote: "We just couldn't be prouder of our boy - unbelievable amounts of training and determination - when you put in the work you get the results." He's previously spoken about Daniel's dedication to his health in a previous post, writing: "I love spending time with my kids. "Here's Dan and I having a Father & Son training session. I'm very proud of my boy & his commitment to his fitness. Don't look at the difference in weights."

2/ 4 © Instagram Gary's daughter, Emily Gary and Dawn welcomed their second child Emily in 2002 and the 22-year-old now works as a photographer. Back in 2019, Gary shared a heartwarming message for his daughter who was turning 17 at the time. "To my gorgeous Emily - wishing you a very happy 17th birthday. I love you so much and I'm so proud of how hard you're working at school. You're an amazing daughter and the very best sister."

3/ 4 © Instagram Gary's youngest, Daisy Gary and Dawn's youngest is Daisy, 15, and the proud dad looked so happy to be posing next to his daughters for this cute selfie. Posting on his Instagram Stories, Gary captioned the snap: "My girls," with three red love heart emojis.



4/ 4 © Instagram Gary's wife of 24 years Dawn In 2012, the family dealt with immense heartbreak when their fourth child, Poppy, was tragically delivered stillborn. Understandably, the grief still lives with them. Gary opened up earlier this year about how the family dealt with the incredibly sad time during an appearance on The Imperfects podcast. "I don't talk about this in great detail and I literally don't because I'm still kind of figuring it out a little bit. My wife's emotions were completely different to mine. "I've been angry for a long time about that, I haven't really found peace with it yet."

In the same interview, he had heaps of praise for Dawn, who he wed in 2000 after five years of dating. "She's really special, really special. She's a no-nonsense mum. She brought our kids up, I didn't.

"I do this job which is bloody all-encompassing, I travel all around the world, she gave up her job to bring our kids up. Left her dreams to one side and I got to do mine still. She's done a brilliant job, everyone who meets our kids always says how great they are."