Famous parents and their towering sons: Phil Spencer, Rod Stewart and more

Gary Barlow famously set the internet alight last year with photos of his towering son, Daniel.

While the Take That singer typically keeps his family firmly out of the spotlight, he occasionally shares wholesome updates, including rare photos of his three children.

© Instagram Gary with his son Daniel

Daniel, who is thought to be 6ft 2 inches tall, is more prominent on Gary's social media and has even publicly joined the singer at Wimbledon for a slice of sporting action.

Take a look at their bond in the video below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Gary Barlow works out at home with his son Daniel

One photo in particular sparked a strong reaction amongst fans, resulting in a flurry of memes and posts on X [formerly Twitter]. Shared by Gary on social media, the charming, sunlit image showed the 'Shine' hitmaker holidaying with his wife Dawn Andrews and their children.

© Instagram Daniel towered over his famous father in a sweet holiday snapshot

Daniel looked so tall in the snapshot, towering over his famous father whilst also resting one arm on Gary's shoulder. At the time, the famous singer wrote in his caption: "Father's Day is the one day I think I'm allowed to post pics of the fam hey???"

Keep scrolling to discover which other celebrities are proud parents to towering sons…

© Instagram Phil Spencer Location, Location, Location presenter Phil Spencer is a doting dad to two sons: Ben and Jake. Although the TV star tends to keep his private life under wraps, Phil did opt to share an incredibly rare photograph of his son Ben getting stuck in amid filming Down Under. One picture shared to social media showed Ben towering over his father with a clapperboard, while a second picture showed the father-son duo grinning from ear to ear during a fishing trip. Phil captioned the post: "Fantastic to be joined by my son in Queenstown for a few more houses & a few days off... Thanks @ driftboatflyfishingqnewzealand ."

© Instagram Rod Stewart Legendary rocker Rod is a proud father of eight. The singer's eldest child was born in 1963, while his youngest was welcomed into the world back in 2011. He shares his two youngest sons with his wife Penny Lancaster whom he wed in 2007: Alastair and Aiden. Their eldest son Alastair is notably very tall and has shown signs of following in his mother's modelling footsteps. In July last year, Penny opened up about her son's exciting future plans, revealing that he'd been offered a place at the Jimmy Choo London Fashion Academy. During an appearance on Loose Women, she shared: "Alastair is waiting for his A-Level results but he's been given an offer from the Jimmy Choo London Fashion Academy in London, doing a three-year degree in Fashion Design, Entrepreneurship and Branding." In 2022, meanwhile, Alastair landed a huge modelling contract that saw him plastered on billboards for clothing brand Palm Angels.

© Instagram Bear Grylls Bear Hunt star Bear Grylls shares three sons with his wife Shara: Jesse, 21, Marmaduke, 18, and Huckleberry, 15. In April last year, the Man vs. Wild star, who stands at 5 ft 9, marked Marmaduke's 18th birthday with a photo of him towering over his parents at well over 6 feet tall. Skier JT Holmes wrote: "Definitely outgrew that windbreaker I gave him," while Luke Stoltman, Europe's Strongest Man 2021, quipped: "That looks like a future World's Strongest Man. Another Tom Stoltman in the making!".