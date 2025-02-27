Jennifer Lopez seen for first time since Jesus Guerrero's tragic death

Jennifer Lopez was spotted stepping out for the time after hearing the devastating news that her longtime friend and hairstylist Jesus Guerrero passed away at the age of 34.

The Maid in Manhattan actress kept a low profile as she opted for an all-white ensemble that featured a figure-hugging, long-sleeved slinky bodysuit and a pair of wide-leg ivory tailored pants.

Recommended video You may also like Jennifer Lopez's tribute to her twins for their 17th birthday Jennifer Lopez shared a sweet tribute to her twins Max and Emme for their 17th birthday

The chic look was teamed with a pair of chunky nude wedge heels and an oversized brown leather handbag accented with gold hardware. Jennifer effortlessly scraped her luscious toasted almond locks up into a claw clip while her curtain bangs framed her face.

© BACKGRID Jennifer was spotted for the first time since the tragic news

The 55-year-old wore a pair of dainty gold hoop earrings and concealed her eyes with a pair of gold aviator sunglasses. Jennifer opted for soft glamor makeup with a bronze smokey eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy pink lip.

Jennifer paid tribute to the celebrity hairstylist on Instagram with a heartfelt post on Wednesday.

Alongside a black and white image of Jesus, JLo penned: "It's no surprise your mother gave you the name Jesus. You were gentle and kind and loving, quiet and unassuming, but so powerful, and your presence was felt the minute you walked into any room.

© BACKGRID The star kept a low profile

"You never demanded the spotlight. You never needed to make a sound to be recognized, your heart and your talent did that as effortlessly as you artistry did. I’ve been having trouble putting the words together the last few days. The truth is I’m still in shock that such a beautiful young life has come to an end. It seems senseless and unfair.

"I know your family is brokenhearted as am I and everyone else who knew you. Your spirit moved on to the next phase beyond this life but I know wherever you are there is beauty and light. And the beauty and light you left here will live on forever. Rest in peace, sweet angel."

Jesus had been working with the "Jenny From The Block" singer as she performed for Saadiyat Nights in Abu Dhabi just a few days before the hairdresser died.

The hair mogul's sister, Gris Guerrero, revealed to US Weekly that Jennifer attempted to save her brother's life. Gris shared that the singer "talked" her "through everything that she could, along with others that were there".

"I am very grateful for everything she did [for him]. [And telling him] to go to the doctor and not to work and to get rest," said Gris.

She continued: "We are getting some help, but it is a waiting game for everyone to do what they can to get answers."

© Instagram / @kyliejenner Kylie Jenner with hairstylist Jesus Guerrero

"We have been able to track every one of his steps, but we don’t know what got him sick or what was [the] sickness," she added.

"It all happened suddenly and no one knows why."

"Everyone on his team did everything they could to get him to the doctors because he was not well. 'They told him he was not going to work, he should see a doctor and rest. And he wanted to come home."