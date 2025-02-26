Jennifer Lopez speaks out after death of hairstylist Jesus Guerrero with lengthy statement

Jennifer Lopez has paid tribute to Jesus Guerrero days after his death at the age of 34.

The popular celebrity hairstylist's unexpected death was announced by his sister, Gris, on February 22.

He had been working with the "Jenny From The Block" singer in Abu Dhabi just days before his passing as she performed for Saadiyat Nights.

No cause of death for Jesus has been revealed.

Alongside a black and white image of the talented hairdresser, JLo wrote: "It's no surprise your mother gave you the name Jesus. You were gentle and kind and loving, quiet and unassuming, but so powerful, and your presence was felt the minute you walked into any room."

She continued: "You never demanded the spotlight. You never needed to make a sound to be recognized, your heart and your talent did that as effortlessly as you artistry did. I’ve been having trouble putting the words together the last few days. The truth is I’m still in shock that such a beautiful young life has come to an end. It seems senseless and unfair."

Jennifer concluded: "I know your family is brokenhearted as am I and everyone else who knew you. Your spirit moved on to the next phase beyond this life but I know wherever you are there is beauty and light. And the beauty and light you left here will live on forever. Rest in peace, sweet angel."

Her social media followers mirrored her statement by writing: "Rest in peace," along with prayers for his loved ones.

The star had last tagged Jesus in a social media post on February 19 with her glam team as she'd done her hair for the event.

Gris' announcement of her brother's death read: "It is with a heavy heart that we let the world know that Jesus Guerrero has gone to heaven. He is a son, a brother, an uncle, an artist, a friend, and so much more."

She added: "Unfortunately, his passing came very suddenly and unexpectedly. Currently, his family is taking care of his personal belongings and accommodations to bring him home to Houston."

Jesus had worked with everyone from Jennifer to Demi Moore, Katy Perry, Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner.

The latter expressed her heartache over the death and is funding the funeral costs.

The family thanked Kylie through their Go Fund Me page and wrote: "We didn't want to burden any clients with this.

"Our family deeply appreciates Kylie for later offering to cover funeral expenses and offering up all her help and support."

She added: "Donations raised through this fundraiser will go toward the costs associated with securing his belongings home. As well as other unexpected expenses to settle his assets. With his death being so unexpected there are many things that weren't set up for a time like this.

"The next several months will have many hoops we will have to jump through to ensure we honor him in the best way we can. Our mother will be taking time off to ensure that everything gets taken care of and so that she can grieve properly because a mother should never have to bury her child. We truly appreciate everyone’s support. Thank you."