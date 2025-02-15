Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jennifer Lopez shares cryptic post following divorce from Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez shares cryptic post following divorce from Ben Affleck

 The couple finalized their divorce this year

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Jennifer Lopez curated her own "self-love" Valentine's Day playlist to celebrate empowerment during her single era. The news comes after the Let's Get Loud singer finalized her divorce from her ex-husband Ben Affleck at the beginning of 2025.

The 55-year-old took to her Instagram Story to share a slew of cutout images of herself wearing a hot pink mini-dress adorned with fluffy sleeves. Jennifer decorated the post with an array of pink heart stickers and penned: "My Vday playlist: (Self-Love Don't Cost A Thing)."

Lopez and Affleck, who were engaged before a high-profile split in 2004, got married in Las Vegas in July 2022.

The phrase is a play on the singer's 2001 hit single Love Don't Cost A Thing, with the song playing over the Instagram Story. 

Jennifer shared the post on her Instagram Story© Instagram
Jennifer's Spotify playlist includes the likes of Go Your Own Way by Fleetwood Mac, Charli xcx's Everything is Romantic, Since U Been Gone by Kelly Clarkson, and a range of the musician's own songs.

The Maid in Manhattan star celebrated her first Valentine's Day as a singleton in four years. Jennifer rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck in 2021 and the pair tied that knot in July 2022 with an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas. The couple were joined by their friends and family for a larger wedding in Georgia two months later.

However, the relationship was short-lived as Jennifer filed for divorce exactly two years after the second ceremony. The star cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. 

The couple finalized their divorce at the beginning of the year© Getty Images
Five months later, the pair reached an official divorce settlement despite reportedly not having a prenuptial agreement. TMZ revealed that both parties will retain the earnings they individually acquired from various projects during their marriage.  

The settlement was mediated by Hollywood divorce attorney Laura Wasser.

Jennifer has since been busy gracing a number of star-studded events in a slew of scene-stealing looks. The star oozed glamor at the 67th annual Grammy Awards ceremony in a black turtleneck crop top that featured long, gloved-sleeves. 

The simple garment was teamed with a sheer champagne skirt embellished with intricate sequins. The low-rise number was adorned with voluminous bulbous accents on the waist and accessorized with a matching silver clutch. 

Jennifer's toasted-almond locks were left down and styled into soft waves with a middle parting. The star's makeup oozed soft glam with a bronzed cheek, a glittering eye, and a glossy lip.

Jennifer Lopez attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jody Gerson on February 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)© Getty Images
The On the Floor singer attended the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala the night before draped in a metallic burgundy gown courtesy of LaPointe. The sultry garment featured a cowl neckline that grazed her torso and a daring backless design. 

The sleek look was completed with a pair of diamond-encrusted drop earrings, a statement necklace and a mauve box clutch.

