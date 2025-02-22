Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jennifer Lopez makes $21 million purchase following divorce from Ben Affleck
Subscribe
Jennifer Lopez makes $21 million purchase following divorce from Ben Affleck
Digital Cover celebrities© Pocaro/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez makes $21 million purchase following divorce from Ben Affleck

JLo finalized her divorce from the Argo star this yea

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Jennifer Lopez has rang in her single era with an indulgent $21 million purchase. The "Love Don't Cost A Thing" singer has acquired a jaw-dropping estate in Los Angeles despite the former couple struggling to sell their marital  home.

According to TMZ, the 55-year-old has found a new pad located in the star-studded Hidden Hills. The news comes after Jennifer's ex-husband, Ben Affleck, purchased a new home in Brentwood.

Recommended videoYou may also likeJennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck
Lopez and Affleck, who were engaged before a high-profile split in 2004, got married in Las Vegas in July 2022.

Jennifer's reported new 2.5-acre estate features a 10,046-square-foot main house, a lavish barn, stables, a riding arena, a guest house, and a pool. The interior boasts a stunning private theater, a chef's personal kitchen, and a decked-out gym.

The mansion was previously owned by John Fogerty, the founder of Creedence Clearwater Revival, and Sylvester Stallone.

The couple finalized their divorce at the beginning of the year© Getty Images
The couple finalized their divorce at the beginning of the year

However, the Maid in Manhattan star and Gone Girl actor are yet to sell their former $61 million Beverly Hills estate. The couple purchased the 38,000-square-foot property back in May 2023. 

Crestview Manor was put on the market for $68 million back in July last year but is yet to attract a buyer. The jaw-dropping home features 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a 5,000-square-foot guest penthouse, a two-bedroom guardhouse, a caretaker’s house, and a 12-car garage. 

The opulent estate also boasts impressive sporting facilities including a gym, a sports lounge, a boxing ring, a basketball and pickleball court, and even a home bar.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the Golden Globes in 2024© Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Ima
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the Golden Globes in 2024

Jennifer and Ben were close to selling the property to a New Jersey buyer for $64 million in December last year but the deal fell through. 

Jennifer rekindled her romance with Ben in 2021 and the pair tied the knot in July 2022 with an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas. The couple were joined by their friends and family for a larger wedding in Georgia two months later.

However, the relationship was short-lived as Jennifer filed for divorce exactly two years after the second ceremony. The star cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. 

The couple are trying to sell their former home© Getty Images
The couple are trying to sell their former home

Five months later, the pair reached an official divorce settlement despite reportedly not having a prenuptial agreement. TMZ revealed that both parties will retain the earnings they individually acquired from various projects during their marriage.  

The news of Jennifer's purchase comes after the star spent her first Valentine's Day in years as a single lady. The hitmaker has also been busy gracing several star-studded events in a slew of scene-stealing looks.

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More