Jennifer Lopez makes $21 million purchase following divorce from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has rang in her single era with an indulgent $21 million purchase. The "Love Don't Cost A Thing" singer has acquired a jaw-dropping estate in Los Angeles despite the former couple struggling to sell their marital home.

According to TMZ, the 55-year-old has found a new pad located in the star-studded Hidden Hills. The news comes after Jennifer's ex-husband, Ben Affleck, purchased a new home in Brentwood.

Jennifer's reported new 2.5-acre estate features a 10,046-square-foot main house, a lavish barn, stables, a riding arena, a guest house, and a pool. The interior boasts a stunning private theater, a chef's personal kitchen, and a decked-out gym.

The mansion was previously owned by John Fogerty, the founder of Creedence Clearwater Revival, and Sylvester Stallone.

The couple finalized their divorce at the beginning of the year

However, the Maid in Manhattan star and Gone Girl actor are yet to sell their former $61 million Beverly Hills estate. The couple purchased the 38,000-square-foot property back in May 2023.

Crestview Manor was put on the market for $68 million back in July last year but is yet to attract a buyer. The jaw-dropping home features 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a 5,000-square-foot guest penthouse, a two-bedroom guardhouse, a caretaker’s house, and a 12-car garage.

The opulent estate also boasts impressive sporting facilities including a gym, a sports lounge, a boxing ring, a basketball and pickleball court, and even a home bar.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the Golden Globes in 2024

Jennifer and Ben were close to selling the property to a New Jersey buyer for $64 million in December last year but the deal fell through.

Jennifer rekindled her romance with Ben in 2021 and the pair tied the knot in July 2022 with an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas. The couple were joined by their friends and family for a larger wedding in Georgia two months later.

However, the relationship was short-lived as Jennifer filed for divorce exactly two years after the second ceremony. The star cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

The couple are trying to sell their former home

Five months later, the pair reached an official divorce settlement despite reportedly not having a prenuptial agreement. TMZ revealed that both parties will retain the earnings they individually acquired from various projects during their marriage.

The news of Jennifer's purchase comes after the star spent her first Valentine's Day in years as a single lady. The hitmaker has also been busy gracing several star-studded events in a slew of scene-stealing looks.