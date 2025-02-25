Jesus Guerrero's family reacts to Kylie Jenner funding funeral costs

The family of the late celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero has expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Kylie Jenner for covering the funeral costs.

In a post on the GoFundMe Page, Jesus's sister, Gris Guerrero, thanked the reality star for her donation.

"When this go fund me was set up we created it thinking we would have to take care of all the expenses ourselves," Gris wrote. "We didn't want to burden any clients with this.

"Our family deeply appreciates Kylie for later offering to cover funeral expenses and offering up all her help and support."

She added: "Donations raised through this fundraiser will go toward the costs associated with securing his belongings home. As well as other unexpected expenses to settle his assets. With his death being so unexpected there are many things that weren't set up for a time like this.

"The next several months will have many hoops we will have to jump through to ensure we honor him in the best way we can. Our mother will be taking time off to ensure that everything gets taken care of and so that she can grieve properly because a mother should never have to bury her child.

We truly appreciate everyone’s support. Thank you."

© Instagram Jesus passed away from unknown causes

The news of the hairstylist's sudden death broke on Saturday. The 34-year-old's cause of death is still unknown.

Several of Jesus' high-profile clients have paid tribute, including Kylie, who said that he was "more than my friend - he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support".

© Instagram / @kyliejenner Kylie called Jesus a "light in my life"

Kylie's half-sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian also shared their own condolences on Instagram stories, with Kim writing, in part: My heart breaks for Kylie and everyone who loved Jesus the way we all did.

"I’m praying for his family, his loved ones, and the whole beauty community who feels this deep loss of one of the most talented and kindest to ever do it. Rest in Peace @jesushair."

© Instagram Jesus was a close friend of Kylie Jenner

Khloe reshared Kim's moving post and added: "I couldn't find the words this weekend but this is exactly how we all feel. We become family with our glam teams, and we share so much of our lives with them. We are also intertwined and in love with one another. This is such an incredible deep loss."

Jesus had worked with everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Demi Moore to Katy Perry and Selena Gomez and had been working with the "Jenny From The Block" singer in Abu Dhabi just days before his passing as she performed for Saadiyat Nights.

© Instagram The 34-year-old has received an outpouring of love from A-listers since his death

Sharing a black and white portrait of the beloved hairstylist, Jennifer penned in a post on Tuesday: "Jesus, It’s no surprise your mother gave you the name Jesus. You were gentle and kind and loving, quiet and unassuming, but so powerful, and your presence was felt the minute you walked into any room.

"You never demanded the spotlight. You never needed to make a sound to be recognized, your heart and your talent did that as effortlessly as your artistry did."

She continued: "I've been having trouble putting the words together the last few days. The truth is I'm still in shock that such a beautiful young life has come to an end. It seems senseless and unfair. I know your family is broken-hearted as am I and everyone else who knew you.

"Your spirit moved on to the next phase beyond this life but I know wherever you are there is beauty and light. And the beauty and light you left here will live on forever. Rest in peace, sweet angel…"