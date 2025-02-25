Kim Kardashian breaks her silence on 'deep loss' for her family

Kim Kardashian is mourning the tragic death of a friend who worked closely with her family for several years.

The reality TV star took to Instagram to share her condolences following the death of Jesus Guerrero, a celebrity hairstylist and close friend of her sister, Kylie Jenner.

The 34-year-old's cause of death is still unknown. A wave of celebrities have sent in tributes in the wake of the sad news.

"Our great respect for the art of hair and makeup has led us to meeting some of the kindest souls and made some of our bestest friends," Kim wrote on her Instagram story, alongside a photo of Jesus, the Kardashian family, and their wider glam team.

"So when one of our glam family members passes away all of our souls are crushed."

She continued: "My heart breaks for Kylie and everyone who loved Jesus the way we all did. I'm praying for his family, his loved ones and the world beauty community who feels this deep loss of one of the most talented and kindest to ever do it. Rest in peace @jesushair."

© iNstagram Jesus passed away from unknown causes

Kylie worked frequently with the hair stylist, and he often appeared in her social media pictures as the pair grew close.

While the mother of two is yet to post a statement about his untimely death, Khloé Kardashian re-shared her sister's emotional post and added a tribute of her own.

"I couldn't find the words this weekend but this is exactly how we all feel," the 40-year-old wrote. "We become family with our glam teams, and we share so much of our lives with them. We are also intertwined and in love with one another. This is such an incredible deep loss."

© Instagram Kim shared an emotional message in a tribute to Jesus

Jesus had worked with everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Demi Moore to Katy Perry and Selena Gomez and had been working with the "Jenny From The Block" singer in Abu Dhabi just days before his passing as she performed for Saadiyat Nights.

His family started a GoFundMe to cover his death expenses and expressed their immense grief at his sudden loss.

"It is with a heavy heart that we let the world know that Jesus Guerrero has gone to heaven," the family wrote. "He is a son, a brother, an uncle, an artist, a friend, and so much more. Born and raised in Houston, TX to immigrant parents, Jesus learned how to work hard and dreamt of taking his skills to the top."

© Instagram Jesus was a close friend of Kylie Jenner

"Unfortunately, his passing came very suddenly and unexpectedly,” the statement continued. “Currently, his family is taking care of his personal belongings and accommodations to bring him home to Houston."

Jesus' death has sparked an outpouring of love from his clients, including Camila Cabello, who wrote that it was a "shocking day" as she processed his death.

"You were a true artist, but most of all, a gentle and sweet energy gone too soon and we will all miss you," she wrote on Instagram.

© Instagram The 34-year-old has received an outpouring of love from A-listers since his death

"Oh @jesushair you were so beyond loved and will be missed so much by so so so many people. I can't believe you are gone," Chrissy Teigen wrote in her own tribute.

"To his family, you raised such an incredible, talented, humble, kind man. We are sending you all the love possible for your unimaginable loss."