Skip to main contentSkip to footer
David Beckham surprises with new royal appearance
Subscribe
David Beckham surprises with new royal appearance
King Charles, David and Victoria Beckham during a dinner at Highgrove House© Getty

David Beckham surprises with new royal appearance

The King's Foundation will celebrate its 35th anniversary

Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Just days after attending the star-studded dinner at Highgrove, sporting hero David Beckham has once again joined King Charles on a meaningful royal initiative. 

This time, the football star - who turns 50 in May - is supporting The King's Foundation as it embarks on an exciting nationwide search for the next generation of makers and changemakers. 

King Charles shakes hands with David Beckham© Getty
David Beckham has teamed up with King Charles again

David shared his honour at becoming an ambassador for the Foundation last year. 

Marking its 35th anniversary, The King's Foundation has launched a pioneering initiative called The King's Foundation's 35 under 35. 

The program seeks to spotlight outstanding young people who embody the values of The King's Foundation, working toward a future where people, places, and the planet exist in harmony. 

To mark the launch, a video has been released on The King's Foundation social media channels featuring contributions from ambassadors David Beckham, Alan Titchmarsh, Sarah Beeny and Patrick Grant, as well as students, alumni and partners. Watch the video below...

WATCH: David Beckham teams up with King Charles

As a longtime advocate for charitable causes, David's involvement adds a powerful voice to the Foundation's mission. Kristina Murrin CBE, Chief Executive of The King's Foundation, said: "We are so excited to begin the search for a new generation of advocates for the work of The King's Foundation.

"We hope our 35 under 35 will become a dynamic and visionary group of young people who espouse the values we champion at The King's Foundation.

"We can't wait to see what talent the UK has to offer and start working with our 35 under 35 in our anniversary year. We encourage anyone who has an interest in the wide range of topics we stand for as a charity to apply, and we look forward to hearing from you!"

David Beckham
David Beckham made a brief appearance in the campaign

The King's Foundation's 35 under 35 network will ensure this pioneering work is preserved for the next generation. 

It is looking for young people who are engaged, active on social media and whose work chimes with our philosophy of Harmony. Harmony is a universal expression for the order, connection and balance found in nature. 

Applicants must be aged 18-35 at time of applying, and applications can be made via The King's Foundation website. 

Potential applicants would be required to outline details about their work, passion or area of expertise, and why they are applying to become part of the 35 under 35.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More