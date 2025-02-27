David Beckham surprises with new royal appearance

Just days after attending the star-studded dinner at Highgrove, sporting hero David Beckham has once again joined King Charles on a meaningful royal initiative.

This time, the football star - who turns 50 in May - is supporting The King's Foundation as it embarks on an exciting nationwide search for the next generation of makers and changemakers.

© Getty David Beckham has teamed up with King Charles again

David shared his honour at becoming an ambassador for the Foundation last year.

Marking its 35th anniversary, The King's Foundation has launched a pioneering initiative called The King's Foundation's 35 under 35.

The program seeks to spotlight outstanding young people who embody the values of The King's Foundation, working toward a future where people, places, and the planet exist in harmony.

To mark the launch, a video has been released on The King's Foundation social media channels featuring contributions from ambassadors David Beckham, Alan Titchmarsh, Sarah Beeny and Patrick Grant, as well as students, alumni and partners. Watch the video below...

WATCH: David Beckham teams up with King Charles

As a longtime advocate for charitable causes, David's involvement adds a powerful voice to the Foundation's mission. Kristina Murrin CBE, Chief Executive of The King's Foundation, said: "We are so excited to begin the search for a new generation of advocates for the work of The King's Foundation.

"We hope our 35 under 35 will become a dynamic and visionary group of young people who espouse the values we champion at The King's Foundation.

"We can't wait to see what talent the UK has to offer and start working with our 35 under 35 in our anniversary year. We encourage anyone who has an interest in the wide range of topics we stand for as a charity to apply, and we look forward to hearing from you!"



David Beckham made a brief appearance in the campaign

The King's Foundation's 35 under 35 network will ensure this pioneering work is preserved for the next generation.

It is looking for young people who are engaged, active on social media and whose work chimes with our philosophy of Harmony. Harmony is a universal expression for the order, connection and balance found in nature.

Applicants must be aged 18-35 at time of applying, and applications can be made via The King's Foundation website.

Potential applicants would be required to outline details about their work, passion or area of expertise, and why they are applying to become part of the 35 under 35.