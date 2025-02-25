David Beckham makes 'painful' confession involving all four children in new life update

David Beckham is opening up about life at 49, how he keeps in peak physical condition and how he is supported by his loving family.

While he's embracing the journey to turning 50 this May, the thought of his children growing up and leaving home is proving to be a "painful" transition.

The former footballer turns 50 in May

In his candid interview with Men's Health UK, the former England captain shared insight into his fitness regime and his love for working out with his wife Victoria Beckham.

The couple split their time between their homes in Miami, London and the Cotswolds with their four children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. But with three now having flown the nest, David admits the adjustment has been tough.

© Scott Trindle / Men's Health The sportsman touched on the painful thought of an empty nest at home

"We're not quite there yet but it's actually painful. We've gone from having four in the house to one," he shared. "What I would give to have that back and be able to walk in, moaning to them about it [wet towels on bedroom floors]!"

Still, there's a silver lining. Despite their busy lives, his sons make time for their dad. "My boys are pretty good. They'll always ask me to the pub when they go with their mates."

© Instagram David and Victoria with three of their younger children

On why skiing and snowboarding bring "amazing" connections with his sons, David continued: "Me and my boys, we are the first up and we're the last off the slope.

"It's the best part, having those chats on the lifts or in the gondolas. You get into them. The kids can't go on their phones, they're just sat there and we're all chatting – it's amazing."

For years, David has encouraged Victoria to switch up her fitness routine - and now, the couple are gym buddies.

Training with personal trainer Bob Rich has become a shared passion, though, as David humorously reveals, Victoria isn't the easiest workout partner.

© Scott Trindle / Men's Health David is this month's Men's Health cover star

"I've been trying to get Victoria to work out with Bob for years, and she finally agreed to adjust her workout. And now we do five days a week, sometimes six together," he added. "I love training with Victoria. I give her a lot of grief. We both give each other plenty of grief.

"She's not very good at listening to Bobby… She does her own thing. She's not great at taking a rest. He'll get her to have 90 seconds rest and she'll be ready to go after 25 seconds."

The interview is available in the April issue of Men's Health UK from 4 March or now on the Men's Health UK website

