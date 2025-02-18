See Nicole Kidman's intimate new photo with Keith Urban from special getaway

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban spent their Valentine's Day in none other than Sin City.

For the special day, the Babygirl actress supported her husband amid his ongoing HIGH residency at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas.

When they are not on the road, the couple is based in Nashville, Tennessee. They tied the knot in 2006, and share two daughters, Sunday 16, and Faith, 13.

As Valentine's Day weekend came to an end, Keith took to Instagram and shared a round of black-and-white photos from his days there.

He started off with one of him rocking on stage, followed by a sweet one of him and Nicole, with their arms around each other giving their backs to the camera.

Other photos captured the massive crowd at the Fontainebleau, him with his crew receiving a round of applause, and other epic and heartwarming moments with fans.

"Valentines in Vegas," he wrote in his caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

"Great pics!! Looks like it was a fun weekend!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "So goodddd!!!!! Loved every second of it," and: "Absolutely love this man's showmanship," as well as: "Thank you, Keith Urban for an amazing weekend of song, laughter and friends. It was wonderful to see your beautiful Nicole celebrate Valentine's weekend with you."

Keith's latest Vegas gig was part of his ten-show residency; he had seven shows in February and has two coming up in April, followed by his High and Alive tour, which spans 30 shows from May to October.

Speaking about his residency on The Kelly Clarkson Show back in September, he said: "I resisted doing them for years, years and years," before explaining that to him it "felt like an episode of Severance," the Ben Stiller-directed show starring Adam Scott in which office workers' personal and professional lives are totally separated from each other and unknown to them in their minds.

Still, while he initially felt like it would be "the same thing over and over again," he has come to see its advantages, and how it's not all that dissimilar from touring, minus the traveling.

"It's easier if you have a family too," host Kelly Clarkson, herself a mom to daughter River and son Remy, added, as Keith maintained: "It's really fun."