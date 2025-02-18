Skip to main contentSkip to footer
See Nicole Kidman's intimate new photo with Keith Urban from special getaway
Subscribe
See Nicole Kidman's intimate new photo with Keith Urban from special getaway
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are seen backstage at the Concert For Carolina Benefit Concert at Bank of America Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.© Getty Images

See Nicole Kidman's intimate new photo with Keith Urban from special getaway

The Babygirl actress and her husband spent Valentine's Day in Las Vegas

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban spent their Valentine's Day in none other than Sin City.

For the special day, the Babygirl actress supported her husband amid his ongoing HIGH residency at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas.

When they are not on the road, the couple is based in Nashville, Tennessee. They tied the knot in 2006, and share two daughters, Sunday 16, and Faith, 13.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Nicole Kidman talks to HELLO! about exciting times

As Valentine's Day weekend came to an end, Keith took to Instagram and shared a round of black-and-white photos from his days there.

He started off with one of him rocking on stage, followed by a sweet one of him and Nicole, with their arms around each other giving their backs to the camera.

Other photos captured the massive crowd at the Fontainebleau, him with his crew receiving a round of applause, and other epic and heartwarming moments with fans.

View post on Instagram
 

"Valentines in Vegas," he wrote in his caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

"Great pics!! Looks like it was a fun weekend!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "So goodddd!!!!! Loved every second of it," and: "Absolutely love this man's showmanship," as well as: "Thank you, Keith Urban for an amazing weekend of song, laughter and friends. It was wonderful to see your beautiful Nicole celebrate Valentine's weekend with you."

Nicole Kidman lying on wall next to guitar playing husband Keith Urban© Instagram
Nicole and Keith have been married since 2006

Keith's latest Vegas gig was part of his ten-show residency; he had seven shows in February and has two coming up in April, followed by his High and Alive tour, which spans 30 shows from May to October.

Still from a clip shared by the Grand Ole Opry Instagram of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban sharing a kiss on stage, November 2024© Instagram
The actress often tags along for Keith's shows

Speaking about his residency on The Kelly Clarkson Show back in September, he said: "I resisted doing them for years, years and years," before explaining that to him it "felt like an episode of Severance," the Ben Stiller-directed show starring Adam Scott in which office workers' personal and professional lives are totally separated from each other and unknown to them in their minds.

With her eldest daughter Sunday in January© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W M
With her eldest daughter Sunday in January

Still, while he initially felt like it would be "the same thing over and over again," he has come to see its advantages, and how it's not all that dissimilar from touring, minus the traveling.

Nicole Kidman with her daughter Faith © The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Her youngest, Faith, at The Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment event last year

"It's easier if you have a family too," host Kelly Clarkson, herself a mom to daughter River and son Remy, added, as Keith maintained: "It's really fun."

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More