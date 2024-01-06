Michael Bolton, 70, reveals heartbreaking brain tumor diagnosis: 'I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery'

Michael Bolton has revealed the heartbreaking news that was diagnosed with a brain tumor and has undergone emergency surgery. The 70-year-old singer shared the news with fans on Facebook on Friday January 5, 2024, writing that he received the news in late 2023 and will now be taking a break from touring to recuperate at home.

"I want to start by wishing everyone a very happy and healthy new year! I also want to share that 2023 ended up presenting me with some very unexpected challenges. Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery," the 'When A Man Loves A Woman' singer shared on Facebook.

"Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success. I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family. For the next couple of months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery which means I’ll have to take a temporary break from touring."

© Gary Gershoff Michael Bolton performs onstage at the Jones Beach Theater in 1991

Michael then admitted that "it is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon".

"I am beyond grateful for all the love and support you have so generously shown me through the years. Know that I’m keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I’ll give you more updates as soon as I can," he concluded.

© STARLITE Michael Bolton performs on stage on June 30, 2023 in Malaga, Spain

Fans were quick to share their love with one writing: "Wishing you a speedy recovery! I had a brain tumor removed 12 years ago. Listen to your body and rest when you need to. Looking forward to seeing you on tour again!"

"Take care of yourself. You and your family is all that matters. You have given so much of yourself to others through your music. We are all very grateful. Now you MUST take care of you," added another.

Michael is one of America's biggest music sensations, selling more than 75 million records over the course of a career spanning nearly five decades, with big hits including When a Man Loves a Woman and Missing You Now.

He achieved his greatest success in the late 1980s and early 1990s after starting as a heavy metal singer in the 1970s. He worked alongside the likes of Diane Warren and Desmond Child, and won two Grammy Awards, including one for his cover version of 'When a Man Loves a Woman'.

In a candid interview with HELLO! in March 2018, Michael confessed that there were several moments in his life when he wanted to give up - particularly at the very start of his singing career. "There were a lot of experiences that were promising at the start," he shared. "You get to a point where you don't want to believe that it's finally happening and then be disappointed and heartbroken. Heartbroken and flat-broken, that's the title of somebody's album there. But this happened over and over again."