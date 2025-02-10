Seal shares long-awaited update 'over a decade' in the making that sparks reaction

Seal took to social media to finally share his thoughts on whether he would be making a return to music anytime soon.

The English singer, 61, shared on Instagram that after years of speculation, he's finally in the studio to work on more original material, and the first taste of it is coming very soon.

"'Hey Seal! When's your next release?' After over a decade, I'm stepping into 2025 with new music, produced by none other than my friend Trevor," he wrote.

His newest single, "All I Know is Now," will be released on Friday, February 14, alongside a new version of his most enduring hit, 1994's "Kiss From a Rose."

"'All I Know Is Now' will be out everywhere this Friday, alongside 'Kiss From A Rose (Seal's Version)'," he continued, adding: "Just in time for Valentine's Day."

Fans were ecstatic to see the R&B and soul crooner finally drop new material, reacting with comments like: "SEALED THE DEAL," and: "Let's go Seal," plus: "YES!!! I am so freaking excited!!! Just what we needed!!! Thank you."

Seal's last album of all original material was in 2015 with his seventh studio album, appropriately titled 7. He followed that up with a cover of classic jazz standards in 2017 titled Standards.

He did recently release one new song however, a parody version of his biggest hit titled "Kiss From a Lime" in collaboration with Mountain Dew for their Super Bowl commercial with Becky G, in which he turns into an actual seal.

While the singer has devoted much of his recent time to touring, he is also a doting father of four, sharing kids Leni, Henry, Johan and Lou with ex-wife Heidi Klum.

© Instagram Seal's last bit of music was a parody of his biggest hit for his Super Bowl spot

He spoke with People about seeing his kids become adults, with Henry and Johan now 19 and 18 years old respectively, and Leni in her 20s (Lou is still 15). "They're not kids anymore," he remarked. "They're adults with opinions and views on life and different philosophies."

"It's great because you start out raising kids, and then you end up, if you're lucky by the grace of God, with friends that you can confide in," he continued. "And you get to respect their opinions and their views on life, even if you don't necessarily agree with them. And you learn."

© Getty Images The singer has devoted much of his recent years to standalone concerts and touring

Seal called being a father to adult children "amazing," adding: "You end up with these great friends now that you can have real conversations with, and you get to learn from your mistakes as a parent."

"And as they get older, you see that they understand that because they become adults themselves, and they realize how difficult it is to be a parent. In fact, it's the hardest job in the world in that you can't make mistakes, but the reality is you do make mistakes."

© Getty Images "You start out raising kids, and then you end up, if you're lucky by the grace of God, with friends that you can confide in."

"They don't care about those, they care about if you tried, if you tried your best as a parent. And luckily — I can't call them kids — the sons and daughters that I've raised, they've seen that I tried my best. I wasn't always perfect, but I tried my best."