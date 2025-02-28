Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's last photo together gives rare insight into marriage

Their last picture was taken on March 28, 2024, with the then-94-year-old looking somber as he left the Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center of New Mexico with Betsy by his side.

Gene was walking with a cane by that point, and the appointment lasted a little over an hour before they left and went for a dinner date.

Betsy, who played the piano for many years professionally, was 62 and looked chic in jeans, brown heeled boots and a button-up southwestern-style shirt. Gene kept his look casual in a plaid shirt tucked into hiking pants.

Together they walked with the ease of a couple comfortable with each other, with Betsy staying close to Gene and at one point offering him a guiding arm in case he needed it.

Following their dinner, Gene reportedly enjoyed a long evening drive by himself through the desert, which he had called home for decades.