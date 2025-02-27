Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Who was Gene Hackman's wife, Betsy, 63, who died alongside actor, 95?
Subscribe
Who was Gene Hackman's wife, Betsy, 63, who died alongside actor, 95?
Actor Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa pose for a portrait in 1986 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

Who was Gene Hackman's wife, Betsy, 63, who died alongside actor, 95?

The French Connection actor, his wife, and their dog passed away

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Gene Hackman was found dead February 26 at the age of 95 at his home in New Mexico. 

Alongside him was his 63-year-old wife, Betsy Arakawa, and their dog.

The Superman legend retired from acting more than two decades ago and lived a reclusive life away from the spotlight with his partner. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Stars who died in 2024

But who was Gene's leading lady in real life? Here's what we know about Betsy Arakawa. 

Gene's first marriage

Man and woman walking holding hands© Dave Lewis/Shutterstock
Gene married Betsy in 1991

Before meeting Betsy, Gene was married to Faye Maltese and the pair had three children, Christopher, Elizabeth and Leslie together. 

They divorced in 1986 after several trial separations. During their three-decade marriage, Gene was often away on location making movies and this may have contributed to the demise of their marriage. 

Who was Betsy?

At 63, Betsy was 32-years Gene's junior. She was a classical pianist and former fitness trainer and met her husband-to-be at a gym in California.

People reported that Betsy was born in Hawaii in the early 1960s.

Gene Hackman and wife Betsy smiling red carpet© Getty Images
Gene smiles at wife Betsy

Gene and Betsy tied the knot in 1991, but didn't have any children together. 

When quizzed as to whether he left his first wife for Betsy, Gene strongly denied the suggestion. 

"By the way, I did not leave my real-life wife for a younger woman," he said. "We just drifted apart. We lost sight of each other. When you work in this business, marriage takes a great deal of work and love."

Their beloved home

Gene Hackman and Betsy on a golf course© Ron Galella Collection via Getty
The couple resided in Santa Fe

Gene loved their life away from Hollywood and told the Irish Independent: "Where we live, in Santa Fe, you can lead your own life and not be bothered by the latest gossip."

Betsy and Gene bought a formerly abandoned building to transform into their home and she played a huge part in the design. 

The property featured in Architectural Digest in 1990 and Gene told the publication he loved the remodelling process. 

"I think it's like being an actor," he said. "I interpret what's already there."

Their last public sighting 

Gene and Betsy on red carpet Golden Globes© WireImage
Gene and Betsy were rarely photographed in public after leaving Hollywood

Gene and Betsy were an involved part of their local community, but living in Santa Fe meant they avoided photographers and red carpet events. They were reportedly photographed in public for the first time in two decades in May 2024 when they were seen heading out of a restaurant in New Mexico. 

Betsy did not have social media and had never given an interview to the press. 

Their deaths

Gene and Betsy black and white photo© Getty Images
Gene and Betsy were found dead

The Santa Fe County Sheriff released a statement confirming their deaths which read: "We can confirm that both Gene Hackman and his wife were found deceased Wednesday afternoon at their residence on Sunset Trail.

"This is an active investigation-however, at this time we do not believe that foul play was a factor."

Their dog was also found dead. It was previously reported that Gene and Betsy owned two German Shepherds.

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More