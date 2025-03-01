Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Hudson reveals why famous brother is 'mad' at her as she talks 'crazy sibling dynamic'
kate hudson wearing black dress posing on red carpet© Getty Images

The Running Point star has six siblings

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Kate Hudson has revealed that she is in her brother, Oliver Hudson's bad books following her role in Netflix's Running Point.

The 45-year-old actress admitted in a new interview that her actor brother is "still mad he's not in the show" after hoping for a cameo.

In a new interview, Kate confessed that their "crazy sibling dynamic" helped her with her character, Isla Gordon, who is unexpectedly put in charge of her family's pro basketball team while navigating a chaotic sibling dynamic with her scheming brothers.

"Oh my God, we have such a crazy sibling dynamic," Kate told People of her relationship with Oliver, 48. "We have a whole podcast about it!" she added, referring to their Sibling Revelry podcast.

Kate has a very close relationship with Oliver and her brother Wyatt, whose dad is Kurt Russell, Kate and Oliver's mom Goldie Hawn's long-time partner. Kurt also has a son, Boston, from his relationship with Season Hubley.

Speaking about the importance of her siblings, Kate said: "Sibling dynamics are really challenging. And you realize – which I love, because I really have spent so many years now talking about it – [siblings] know each other better than anyone. 

kate hudson and oliver hudson together© Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via G
Kate admitted Oliver is 'mad' he didn't get a role in Running Point

"And every good, bad, and ugly thing that happens in your life, it comes out in that dynamic," she added. "But at the same time, when you have them on your side and you choose to work through things together – there's no other bond like it."

Kate and Oliver have other siblings from their dad, Bill Hudson's previous relationships, although they didn't have a close relationship growing up.

kate hudson oliver hudson laughing on jimmy kimmel live© ABC via Getty Images
Kate and Oliver are very close

After his split from Goldie, Bill married actress Cindy Williams, who passed away aged 75 in January 2023. They welcomed two children, Emily and Zachary, both of whom lead largely private lives, though their father has said they have pursued careers in music.

Bill and Cindy divorced in 2000, and in 2006, he welcomed daughter Lalania with former girlfriend Caroline Graham.

Kate has started to build a relationship with her dad's children, revealing to her brother, Oliver, in a Sibling Revelry episode last year: "I had this moment last year where I was like, 'I don't know why I don't talk to my other siblings.'

Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell and Kate Hudson attend the 20th anniversary celebration of the Goldie Hawn Foundation and MindUP Gala at Ron Burkleâs Greenacres on September 27, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images
Kate has six siblings

"I have two sisters that I don't speak to for no other reason than our family is separated."

She then declared: "I don't care what the history is with our parents," before detailing the emotional breakthrough she recently had with the other three Hudson children.

"My sister and I and my brother have all just started communicating again," she shared, before revealing: "Honestly, I got on the phone with my sister, and we just started bawling our eyes out. It was great. [My sister] even said it, 'We start now. We start now.'"

The dress featured a backless design© Getty Images
Kate is building a relationship with her dad's children

That bonding has persisted, and Bill previously told Us Weekly: "My daughter Emily just had a baby [and] Kate's been great about that.

"It's great," Bill ultimately noted of the recent change in their relationship. "I love it. We're all coming back. Everyone has gone through life experiences and all the crap in the public eye and realized that all you have is your family."

