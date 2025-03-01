Kate Hudson reveals why famous brother is 'mad' at her as she talks 'crazy sibling dynamic'

Kate Hudson has revealed that she is in her brother, Oliver Hudson's bad books following her role in Netflix's Running Point.

The 45-year-old actress admitted in a new interview that her actor brother is "still mad he's not in the show" after hoping for a cameo.

In a new interview, Kate confessed that their "crazy sibling dynamic" helped her with her character, Isla Gordon, who is unexpectedly put in charge of her family's pro basketball team while navigating a chaotic sibling dynamic with her scheming brothers.

"Oh my God, we have such a crazy sibling dynamic," Kate told People of her relationship with Oliver, 48. "We have a whole podcast about it!" she added, referring to their Sibling Revelry podcast.

Kate has a very close relationship with Oliver and her brother Wyatt, whose dad is Kurt Russell, Kate and Oliver's mom Goldie Hawn's long-time partner. Kurt also has a son, Boston, from his relationship with Season Hubley.

Speaking about the importance of her siblings, Kate said: "Sibling dynamics are really challenging. And you realize – which I love, because I really have spent so many years now talking about it – [siblings] know each other better than anyone.

"And every good, bad, and ugly thing that happens in your life, it comes out in that dynamic," she added. "But at the same time, when you have them on your side and you choose to work through things together – there's no other bond like it."

Kate and Oliver have other siblings from their dad, Bill Hudson's previous relationships, although they didn't have a close relationship growing up.

After his split from Goldie, Bill married actress Cindy Williams, who passed away aged 75 in January 2023. They welcomed two children, Emily and Zachary, both of whom lead largely private lives, though their father has said they have pursued careers in music.

Bill and Cindy divorced in 2000, and in 2006, he welcomed daughter Lalania with former girlfriend Caroline Graham.

Kate has started to build a relationship with her dad's children, revealing to her brother, Oliver, in a Sibling Revelry episode last year: "I had this moment last year where I was like, 'I don't know why I don't talk to my other siblings.'

"I have two sisters that I don't speak to for no other reason than our family is separated."

She then declared: "I don't care what the history is with our parents," before detailing the emotional breakthrough she recently had with the other three Hudson children.

"My sister and I and my brother have all just started communicating again," she shared, before revealing: "Honestly, I got on the phone with my sister, and we just started bawling our eyes out. It was great. [My sister] even said it, 'We start now. We start now.'"

That bonding has persisted, and Bill previously told Us Weekly: "My daughter Emily just had a baby [and] Kate's been great about that.

"It's great," Bill ultimately noted of the recent change in their relationship. "I love it. We're all coming back. Everyone has gone through life experiences and all the crap in the public eye and realized that all you have is your family."