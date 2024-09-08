Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Oliver Hudson celebrates 48th birthday with mini-me kids, mom Goldie Hawn and sister Kate Hudson — see photos
Subscribe
Oliver Hudson celebrates 48th birthday with mini-me kids, mom Goldie Hawn and sister Kate Hudson — see photos

Oliver Hudson celebrates 48th birthday with mini-me kids, mom Goldie Hawn and sister Kate Hudson — see photos

The And Just Like That… actor's younger sister shared a glimpse of the family's celebrations

Kurt Russell, his partner, actress Goldie Hawn, and her children, actress Kate Hudson and actor Oliver Hudson, attend the film premiere of the romantic comedy "Raising Helen"© Getty Images
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

It was an extra special, celebratory weekend for Oliver Hudson and his family.

On Saturday, September 7, the And Just Like That… actor marked his 48th trip around the sun, surrounded by his family.

And in honor of his special day, his younger sister Kate Hudson shared an adorable family photo of him, featuring his three kids with his wife Erinn Bartlett.

Meet Goldie Hawn's Grandchildren

Commemorating Oliver's birthday, and sharing a glimpse of the Hudson family's celebrations, Kate took to Instagram on Sunday and first shared a photo of Oliver, smiling ear-to-ear posing with his kids, sons Wilder, 16, and Bodhi, 13, and daughter Rio, ten.

The family appears to have gathered for dinner at celebrity hotspot Nobu Malibu, which is right by the water.

Kate also included a photo of her alongside the siblings' mom Goldie Hawn, one of Oliver sitting with Rio on his lap as they look towards the water, plus a video of Oliver getting sung happy birthday.

View post on Instagram
 

"Pictured here… my bro on his birthday with his beautiful children," Kate first wrote in her caption, adding: "Oliver in his element being the best father."

MORE: Kate Hudson looks bridal-chic in stunning white dress during special time away with fiancé Danny Fujikawa

Photo shared by Kate Hudson on Instagram featuring her mom Goldie Hawn from her brother Oliver Hudson's 48th birthday celebrations on September 7, 2024© Instagram
Fans commented on the strength of the Hawn genes

MORE: Oliver Hudson surprises with never-before-seen photo with estranged dad Bill Hudson — fans react

"Always love celebrating our Ollie," she continued, before joking: "It was also a great excuse to wear this dress I purchased in Greece that I love almost as much as celebrating him."

Photo shared by Kate Hudson on Instagram featuring her brother Oliver Hudson and his daughter Rio during his 48th birthday celebrations on September 7, 2024© Instagram
Rio looks so much like her aunt and grandma

She naturally included a fabulous photo of her outfit, a pleated, teal, off-the-shoulder dress that she paired with black peep-toe pumps.

MORE: Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson reveals mishap ahead of daughter Rio's first day of school in new photo

Photo shared by Oliver Hudson's wife Erinn Bartlett of the actor with his kids Wilder, Bodhi, and Rio on a boat during a vacation in Cape Cod with her side of the family© Instagram
Oliver shares his three kids with his wife Erinn

After the How To Lose a Guy in Ten Days' actress sweet tribute, fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over the photos, though first Goldie wrote: "BIG BIG LOVE!!!!" alongside a red heart emoji.

MORE: Goldie Hawn dotes on her lookalike granddaughters during 'perfect' family day out

oliver hudson and wife erinn bartlett 2018© Getty Images
The couple has been married since 2006

Others followed suit with: "Your little niece looks exactly like you," referring to Rio, and: "He's one of the good ones, and you look gorgeous in the Greece dress," as well as: "Happy Birthday Ollie! Kate, that dress is amazing on you & your niece is your TWIN!"

Oliver also commemorated his birthday with an Instagram post, though a far cheekier one, posting a photo of himself, butt naked, giving his back to the camera, which he captioned with: "It's my birthday today!!! Please send your regards and money…"

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More