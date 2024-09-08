Oliver Hudson celebrates 48th birthday with mini-me kids, mom Goldie Hawn and sister Kate Hudson — see photos

It was an extra special, celebratory weekend for Oliver Hudson and his family.

On Saturday, September 7, the And Just Like That… actor marked his 48th trip around the sun, surrounded by his family.

And in honor of his special day, his younger sister Kate Hudson shared an adorable family photo of him, featuring his three kids with his wife Erinn Bartlett.

Meet Goldie Hawn's Grandchildren

Commemorating Oliver's birthday, and sharing a glimpse of the Hudson family's celebrations, Kate took to Instagram on Sunday and first shared a photo of Oliver, smiling ear-to-ear posing with his kids, sons Wilder, 16, and Bodhi, 13, and daughter Rio, ten.

The family appears to have gathered for dinner at celebrity hotspot Nobu Malibu, which is right by the water.

Kate also included a photo of her alongside the siblings' mom Goldie Hawn, one of Oliver sitting with Rio on his lap as they look towards the water, plus a video of Oliver getting sung happy birthday.

"Pictured here… my bro on his birthday with his beautiful children," Kate first wrote in her caption, adding: "Oliver in his element being the best father."

© Instagram Fans commented on the strength of the Hawn genes

"Always love celebrating our Ollie," she continued, before joking: "It was also a great excuse to wear this dress I purchased in Greece that I love almost as much as celebrating him."

© Instagram Rio looks so much like her aunt and grandma

She naturally included a fabulous photo of her outfit, a pleated, teal, off-the-shoulder dress that she paired with black peep-toe pumps.

© Instagram Oliver shares his three kids with his wife Erinn

After the How To Lose a Guy in Ten Days' actress sweet tribute, fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over the photos, though first Goldie wrote: "BIG BIG LOVE!!!!" alongside a red heart emoji.

© Getty Images The couple has been married since 2006

Others followed suit with: "Your little niece looks exactly like you," referring to Rio, and: "He's one of the good ones, and you look gorgeous in the Greece dress," as well as: "Happy Birthday Ollie! Kate, that dress is amazing on you & your niece is your TWIN!"

Oliver also commemorated his birthday with an Instagram post, though a far cheekier one, posting a photo of himself, butt naked, giving his back to the camera, which he captioned with: "It's my birthday today!!! Please send your regards and money…"