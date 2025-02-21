Goldie Hawn's grandson following in famous family's footsteps as mom Kate Hudson shares life update

Goldie Hawn spotted her daughter Kate Hudson's passion for performing long before she recognized it herself – and now it appears her son, Ryder, is following suit.

The Almost Famous actress, 45, appeared on BBC Radio 2 on Thursday and revealed to host

Vernon played Kate a 2008 clip of her revealing that Goldie anticipated her daughter's future career before she had decided what she wanted to do with her life.

Reacting to the clip, Kate said: "I think she [Goldie] honestly knew that there was no choice before I knew what I was even going to do."

Kate admitted she can see that same passion in her eldest son, who is studying at a performing arts school, even though "he doesn't know it yet".

"And I can see it in my son," she continued. "Now, you know when your kid has that. He doesn't know it yet, but I do, and I think my parents kind of have the same thing.

© Instagram Kate knows Ryder will follow in his famous family's footsteps

"He's got it. He's got it! It's so crazy to hear that, because my son is literally in performing arts school right now. He's 21. Ah! Well, he'll be fine… Because he's so funny and he's so smart, he's very self-possessed and, and he's an amazing person.

"And I just know that, you know, I think our family does a really good job of, like, you know, kids have a hard time thinking that they have to do something so significant, which means to them be seen.

"But like, significance is, like, if you're happy putting what you're putting out in the world, you know? And I just, I hope that I think he's got that, I think he's going to be all right."

© Getty Images Ryder is in performing arts school

When Vernon pointed out that Kate's face "literally lit up", she replied: "Yeah, I mean. That's my kid, that's my little baby. I was so young too, so it's fun to have, you know, an adult child that I can hang with."

Kate was 23 when she gave birth to Ryder during her marriage to Chris Robinson. The actress met her first husband, the lead singer of The Black Crowes, at a party in New York City in May 2000. They married seven months later on New Year's Eve.

© Getty Images Ryder is showing the same enthusiasm for performing as Kate did

While the marriage didn't last, Kate and Chris managed to stay friends for decades, and they reunited in June 2022 for Ryder's high school graduation.

During a 2024 appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, the How To Lose A Guy In Ten Days actress reflected on her marriage to Chris.

© Instagram Kate and Ryder's dad Chris Robinson reunited for his high school graduation

In particular, her mom Goldie's reaction to her daughter getting married at 21 to a then 34-year-old, admitting that her closest friends and family "let people make mistakes – and by the way, not a mistake".

She added: "It was a whirlwind, we were engaged in four months, married at nine months, and then three years [later] I wanted to have a baby, and we had Ryder."

© Instagram Kate has a harmonious blended family

Kate has managed to stay friends with all of her exes; she was engaged to Muse singer Matt Bellamy with whom she welcomed son Bingham, 12. She is also a mom to daughter Rani Rose, five, whom she shares with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa.

Talking about her harmonious blended family, Kate previously told People: "We are very connected, and we are very close. Love can change form."