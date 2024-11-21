Meet Kate Hudson's 6 siblings — and where her relationship stands with dad Bill Hudson's children

Kate Hudson has a very big, and very famous, family.

The Almost Famous actress was born into the spotlight, out of her mom Goldie Hawn's marriage to Bill Hudson, to whom she was married from 1976 to 1982.

The "Talk About Love" singer is the former couple's second child; they first welcomed son Oliver Hudson in 1976, though both he and his younger sister were primarily raised by the "First Wives Club" actress and her partner of 40 years Kurt Russell, who they refer to as their "Pa."

Prior to dating Goldie, Kurt also welcomed a son with his ex Season Hubley, Boston, and the pair has since also welcomed their own child together, son Wyatt, plus Goldie's ex Bill has welcomed more kids of his own.

Read on for all to know about Kate's siblings, what they do, and where her relationship stands with them.

© Instagram Oliver with his three children

Oliver Hudson

Oliver was born on September 7, 1976. Though he is largely estranged from his father, who he has claimed was relatively absent from his life after his split from Goldie, he has a tight-knit relationship with his mom, Kurt, his sister, and the rest of the family.

Since 2006, he has been married to Erinn Bartlett, and they share three kids, sons Wilder, 17, and Bodhi, 14, and daughter River, 11.

Oliver and Kate also have a podcast in honor of their relationship, Sibling Revelry, for which they invite other famous siblings to discuss their family dynamics.

© Getty Images Boston, Wyatt, Kurt and Oliver in 2006

Boston Russell

Boston was born on February 16, 1980, one year after his parents Russell and Season tied the knot. They met while filming the Elvis film in 1979, in which Kurt starred as the King of Rock 'n' Roll and Season as his ex-wife Priscilla Presley.

Unlike much of his family, Boston keeps out of the spotlight, save for some rare appearances alongside them, and little is known about his social life.

© Getty Wyatt and his wife Meredith

Wyatt Russell

Goldie and Kurt's first and only child together, Wyatt, was born on July 10, 1986. He has followed in the footsteps of his parents and pursued acting, and some of his credits include Under the Banner of Heaven, 22 Jump Street, Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, plus Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, in which he stars alongside his dad Kurt.

Since 2019, Wyatt has been married to Meredith Hagner, and they share two sons, Buddy, two, and Boone, born earlier this year.

© Getty Images Bill and Goldie in 1976

Bill Hudson's kids

After his split from Goldie, Bill married actress Cindy Williams, who passed away aged 75 in January of last year. They welcomed two children, Emily, 42, and Zachary, 38, both of whom lead largely private lives, though their father has said they have pursued careers in music.

Bill and Cindy divorced in 2000, and in 2006, he welcomed daughter Lalania, 18, with former girlfriend Caroline Graham.

© Getty

Where Kate's relationship stands with her dad's kids

Kate didn't grow up having much of a relationship with Bill's kids, however that has changed in recent years. During a Sibling Revelry episode earlier this year, she explained to her brother Oliver: "I had this moment last year where I was like, 'I don't know why I don't talk to my other siblings,'" adding: "I have two sisters that I don't speak to for no other reason than our family is separated."

She then declared: "I don't care what the history is with our parents," before detailing the emotional breakthrough she recently had with the other three Hudsons.

"My sister and I and my brother have all just started communicating again," she shared, before revealing: "Honestly, I got on the phone with my sister and we just started bawling our eyes out. It was great. [My sister] even said it, 'We start now. We start now.'"

© Instagram Oliver recently shared a photo with his dad Bill, from ca. 1978-82

That bonding has persisted, and Bill recently told Us Weekly: "My daughter Emily just had a baby [and] Kate's been great about that," along with details of their latest reunion: both Emily, who is a songwriter, and Zachary, who also works as a musician, were in attendance at Kate's recent launch party for her debut album, Glorious.

"It's great," Bill ultimately noted of the recent change in their relationship. "I love it. We're all coming back. Everyone has gone through life experiences and all the crap in the public eye and realized that all you have is your family."