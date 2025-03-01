BRIT Award viewers in tears following emotional Liam Payne tribute

Although the BRITs is usually a time for celebrating those in the music industry, this year, there was an emotional moment as the show paid tribute to late One Direction singer, Liam Payne.

Liam sadly died in October 2024 following a fall from a hotel balcony while he was on holiday in Argentina. Five people were initially charged with involvement in the father-of-one's death. Two were charged with supplying drugs while a further three faced manslaughter charges.

WATCH: BRIT Awards pay emotional tribute to Liam Payne

The manslaughter charges were dropped in February 2025.

Liam had been a huge presence at the BRIT Awards during the 2010s, winning six times with One Direction. His own solo ventures also garnered him nominations, with the star's song Strip That Down earning two nods, while For You earned him another nomination.

© James Veysey/Shutterstock The BRITs broadcast an emotional tribute

Jack Whitehall introduced an emotional segment that paid tribute to the singer. To the tune of One Direction's smash hit Little Things, black-and-white footage of the late singer with his bandmates and on his own played. Liam narrated his own journey with the band, saying he "never expected" the global fame that he found.

A very touching moment saw photos of the late singer with his son, Bear, who he shared with ex-wife, Cheryl.

Taking to social media after the emotional segment aired, fans were in tears. Alongside emojis of crying faces, one wrote: "That was such a beautiful tribute to Liam, well done Brits," while a second added: "Still doesn’t feel real at all, a lovely tribute. RIP Liam," and a third commented: "Liam Payne tribute was so beautiful, miss him."

© Getty Images Fans were devastated by the tribute

In a joint statement at the time of Liam's death, One Direction said: "We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say.

"But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam."

© Gilbert Carrasquillo Liam and One Direction saw plenty of success at the BRITs

Liam's old bandmates would go on to release individual statements paying tribute to the late star. Others who paid tribute included his ex-wife, Cheryl, girlfriend Katie Cassidy and X Factor star Simon Cowell.