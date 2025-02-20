Liam Payne's manslaughter case reaches major milestone

After a two-month lawsuit, manslaughter charges against three people relating to the death of Liam Payne have been dropped.

Rogelio "Roger" Nores, a close friend of the late singer, and two members of staff at the hotel where he died are no longer being charged with manslaughter.

On Wednesday, appeal court judges reversed their initial decision to charge all three, announced in a written document published eight days after a hearing at Argentina's National Criminal and Correction Court in Buenos Aires.

Following the announcement, Roger told Rolling Stone: "Glad this is finally over I'm happy I'm now going to be able to travel to the UK and say goodbye to my friend."

His lawyer, Rafael Cuneo Libarona added: "We are happy to have reversed the decision by 360 degrees.

"We have always maintained that Rogelio Nores was not responsible for Liam Payne's death. He was only his friend and had no duty or legal obligation to ensure his safety."

The One Direction star died on 16 October

Argentinian prosecutors had accused Roger of manslaughter, claiming that he had "abandoned" Liam and failed in his duty of care responsibilities. In response, the businessman insisted that he had a "dear mutual friendship" with Liam, but "never had a legal duty of care".

Gilda Martin, the head of security at the hotel, and Esteban Grassi, the chief receptionist who made an emergency call just before the late singer's death, are the two workers who have had the charges dropped against them.

The prosecutors have the option to appeal the court's decision to overturn the charges, but it has not yet been made clear whether they intend to do so.

Two other men accused of selling cocaine to the former One Direction star before his death are still in prison, awaiting prosecution and likely a trial. If found guilty, they could face prison sentences of between four and 15 years.

Roger's relationship with Liam

Though prosecuted on the basis that he served as a 'manager and representative' for Liam, Roger maintained that the two were just friends.

In a previously released statement, he said: "I never abandoned Liam, I went to his hotel three times that day and left 40 minutes before this happened.

"There were over 15 people at the hotel lobby chatting and joking with him when I left. I could never have imagined something like this would happen."

He concluded: "I wasn't Liam's manager. He was just my very dear friend."