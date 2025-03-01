Inside Jack Whitehall's private life – from co-star father to model girlfriend

Jack Whitehall will be returning to host the BRITs after the popular comedian hosted the annual music awards ceremony from 2018 to 2021.

During his time away from the BRITs, Jack has been on an incredibly successful comedy tour and focused on his acting career with lead roles in productions including Robots and The Afterparty. The 36-year-old has also gotten engaged, with the star popping the question to his model girlfriend, Roxy Horner, on 21 December 2024.

The stunning couple became parents for the first time the year before, welcoming their daughter in 2023. The couple announced their pregnancy exclusively with HELLO!.

Here's all you need to know about Jack's life away from the screens…

Parents

Jack is the son of esteemed author and television producer Michael Whitehall and actress Hilary Isbister. Michael and Hilary married in 1986, with their wedding coinciding with Michael's 46th birthday.

Jack was the couple's first child, with the pair welcoming another son and daughter, Molly and Barnaby. The comedian was born on 7 July 1988, two years after his parents walked down the aisle.

Michael has been a producer on series including Noah's Ark and The Good Guys, and he also served as a producer for the television film Bertie and Elizabeth, which charted the relationship of King George VI and the late Queen Mother.

The star has also worked as a talent agent and has reportedly represented the likes of Dame Judi Dench, Honor Blackman, and Richard E. Grant.

Fans of Jack will likely remember Michael's starring role alongside his son in their travel series, Travels with My Father, which ran from 2017 to 2021. The series saw the father-son duo exploring various glamorous locales including Cambodia, Istanbul, and Transylvania.

Travels with My Father isn't Jack and Michael's only television series, with the pair also appearing in Christmas with My Father, Father's Day, and Fatherhood with My Father, the latter of which saw Michael helping Jack as the comedian prepared to welcome his daughter.

Speaking to School Notice about their relationship, Michael said: "Working with Jack has been the absolutely special thing. I'm very lucky to have had my later years filled doing things with him, which is a real treat."

Jack's mother, meanwhile, is a talented actress with roles in Fierce Creatures, London's Burning, and The Good Guys.

Relationships

Jack is currently engaged to model Roxy Horner, with the pair getting engaged just before Christmas 2024. Roxy confirmed the engagement on social media in a low-key way, with the news coming as she summed up her entire 2024.

The pair started their relationship at the beginning of 2020, and Jack opened up on the Couples Quarantine podcast about how the pandemic grew them closer together.

He said: "Weirdly, that was quite nice because we spent a lot of time together and it accelerated the relationship in a way. Then when lockdown ended, there were a lot of things we realised.

"We'd never gone to see a film together. We'd never been to a restaurant in England because we met in Australia."

Jack and Roxy announced they were expecting their first child in an exclusive interview with HELLO! on 14 May 2023. "I've always been quite a maternal person, so it was a relief to finally fall pregnant," Roxy told us.

She added: "We had a miscarriage last year, and so there was a part of me that was worried to open up too soon about this baby because I was so worried something would happen again and I didn't want to have to tell the world.

"I think because we did go through that miscarriage, you realise how fragile the baby is, and just how common actually a miscarriage is, and that so many women go through it – I had no idea how common it actually was. It just makes this feel extra special, and you're more grateful that everything's fine."

Before Roxy, Jack was in a relationship with actress Gemma Chan, who is best known for roles in Humans, Crazy Rich Asians, and Marvel films like Captain Marvel and Eternals.

Although the couple split amicably in 2017, during his Travels with My Father series, Jack admitted that he missed out on the chance of proposing to Gemma. He confessed to his mother, Hilary: "I [expletive] up my chance of that."

The comedian has also been linked to blogger Roxie Nafousi, singer Dua Lipa, former Sky Sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher, actress Kate Beckinsale, Paris Hilton, and glamour model Melinda London.