Oscars 2025: Kelly Ripa in cut-out dress and husband lead the stylish couples at the Academy Awards
Split image showing Zoe Saldana looking at her husband, Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton hugging, and Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, all from the red carpet at the 97th Oscars on Sunday 2 March 2025 in LA© Shutterstock

Stylish couples on the Oscars red carpet from Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos to Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego

The 97th Academy Awards are being held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood

Francesca Shillcock
Senior Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Date night but make it Hollywood. 

The biggest names in film are stepping out to attend the 97th Academy Awards in Los Angeles this evening, and many have the love and support of their partners.

Unsurprisingly, stars have pulled out all the stops in the fashion department to walk the red carpet at the Dolby Theater ahead of the awards ceremony, which is being described as the most unpredictable in years, and many couples are looking seriously stylish.

Before the big event kicks off, click through the gallery to see some Hollywood lovebirds who are looking fabulous this Oscars night…

Marco Perego-Saldaña and Zoe Saldaña looking at each other while on the red carpet arrive for the 97th Academy Awards in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Sunday, March 2, 2025© John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Zoe Saldaña and Marco Perego

Wearing a beautifully unusual Saint Laurent dress, Best Supporting Actress nominee Zoe Saldaña was a vision on the red carpet alongside her husband, Marco Perego, who also joined her at last week's Screen Actors' Guild Awards and at the BAFTAs.

The pair looked lovingly at each other before heading into the theater to take their seats.

Kelly Ripa in an orange dress and Mark Consuelos in a tuxedo pose on the red carpet of the 97th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 02 Mar 2025© Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa opted for bright tones this evening in a dazzling burnt-orange gown from Zuhair Murad.

The dress also had cut-out elements to the bodice, adding a daring aspect to the chic ensemble.

Mark meanwhile opted for traditional Hollywood glamour in his full tuxedo and looked effortlessly dapper in the process.  

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman link arms on the red carpet at the 97th Annual Academy Awards© Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman

Adrien Brody is tipped to win big for his role in The Brutalist at this year's Oscars. 

He won his first gong for The Pianist and was the youngest star to take home the Best Actor title. But tonight, his record might be broken by his fellow 2025 nominee Timothee Chalamet, who is nominated for his part in the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown.

The Brutalist star was dressed to the nines alongside his partner, Georgina Chapman who looked gorgeous in her strapless velvet gown with a beautiful fishtail hem.

Jazz Charton and Kieran Culkin hug each other and laugh while on the red carpet of the 97th Annual Academy Awards© Soul Brother/Shutterstock

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton

Kieran Culkin will be hoping he picks up a gold statue for his role in A Real Pain, and his wife, Jazz, will, of course, be cheering him on. 

We love how they look so loved-up at every red carpet event they attend.

Felicity Jones and Charles Guard smile for photographers at the 97th Annual Academy Awards © David Fisher/Shutterstock

Felicity Jones and Charles Guard

Adrien's co-star Felicity Jones is also hoping to win big in the Supporting Actress category. 

The star was first nominated for an Oscar back in 2014 for The Theory of Everything.

Felicity turned up to the Hollywood awards event alongside her film director husband, Charles Guard, looking super glamorous.

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry pose for photographers at the 97th Annual Academy Awards© David Fisher/Shutterstock

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry Teller

Miles Teller channeled his Top Gun: Maverick role on the red carpet looking effortlessly cool in some Ray Ban shades paired with a tuxedo.

His wife, Keleigh Sperry Teller, was jaw-droppingly beautiful in a duck-egg blue Zuhair Murad dress.

Emilie Livingston and Jeff Goldblum holding hands on the red carpet 97th Annual Academy Awards © George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingstone

Jeff Goldblum will be hoping Wicked picks up the coveted Best Picture tonight and will also be rooting for his co-stars, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, who are nominated in the Actress and Supporting Actress categories, respectively.

Jeff and Emilie were matched beautifully with their floral-inspired outfits.

Conan O'Brien and Liza Powel O'Brien smile for cameras at the 97th Annual Academy Awards© John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock

Conan O'Brien and Liza Powel O'Brien

The host of this year's Oscars, Conan O'Brien and his wife, Liza, turned up early on the red carpet, no doubt to get ready before the main event begins.  

