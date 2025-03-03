Date night but make it Hollywood.

The biggest names in film are stepping out to attend the 97th Academy Awards in Los Angeles this evening, and many have the love and support of their partners.

Unsurprisingly, stars have pulled out all the stops in the fashion department to walk the red carpet at the Dolby Theater ahead of the awards ceremony, which is being described as the most unpredictable in years, and many couples are looking seriously stylish.

Before the big event kicks off, click through the gallery to see some Hollywood lovebirds who are looking fabulous this Oscars night…

© John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock Zoe Saldaña and Marco Perego Wearing a beautifully unusual Saint Laurent dress, Best Supporting Actress nominee Zoe Saldaña was a vision on the red carpet alongside her husband, Marco Perego, who also joined her at last week's Screen Actors' Guild Awards and at the BAFTAs. The pair looked lovingly at each other before heading into the theater to take their seats.

© Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Kelly Ripa opted for bright tones this evening in a dazzling burnt-orange gown from Zuhair Murad. The dress also had cut-out elements to the bodice, adding a daring aspect to the chic ensemble. Mark meanwhile opted for traditional Hollywood glamour in his full tuxedo and looked effortlessly dapper in the process.

© Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman Adrien Brody is tipped to win big for his role in The Brutalist at this year's Oscars. He won his first gong for The Pianist and was the youngest star to take home the Best Actor title. But tonight, his record might be broken by his fellow 2025 nominee Timothee Chalamet, who is nominated for his part in the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown. The Brutalist star was dressed to the nines alongside his partner, Georgina Chapman who looked gorgeous in her strapless velvet gown with a beautiful fishtail hem.

© Soul Brother/Shutterstock Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton Kieran Culkin will be hoping he picks up a gold statue for his role in A Real Pain, and his wife, Jazz, will, of course, be cheering him on. We love how they look so loved-up at every red carpet event they attend.



© David Fisher/Shutterstock Felicity Jones and Charles Guard Adrien's co-star Felicity Jones is also hoping to win big in the Supporting Actress category. The star was first nominated for an Oscar back in 2014 for The Theory of Everything. Felicity turned up to the Hollywood awards event alongside her film director husband, Charles Guard, looking super glamorous.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry Teller Miles Teller channeled his Top Gun: Maverick role on the red carpet looking effortlessly cool in some Ray Ban shades paired with a tuxedo. His wife, Keleigh Sperry Teller, was jaw-droppingly beautiful in a duck-egg blue Zuhair Murad dress.



© George Pimentel/Shutterstock Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingstone Jeff Goldblum will be hoping Wicked picks up the coveted Best Picture tonight and will also be rooting for his co-stars, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, who are nominated in the Actress and Supporting Actress categories, respectively. Jeff and Emilie were matched beautifully with their floral-inspired outfits.