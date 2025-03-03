Adrien Brody's partner reacts to actor's kiss with Halle Berry as they recreate infamous Oscars moment

Cast your mind back to the 2003 Oscars.

Over two decades ago Halle Berry presented Adrien Brody with his Best Actor award for The Pianist, making the thespian the youngest ever recipient of the award at just 29.

Following his award win, the star planted a kiss on Halle's lips, shocking the Catwoman actress with his amorous display, with the actress saying at the time she wondered what was happening.

© Getty Actor Adrien Brody surprised presenter Halle Berry with a kiss after he won the Oscar for best actor in 2003

Now, 22 years later, Halle, now 58, got her revenge on her fellow actor. Watch the moment below…

They met on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday night, with Halle going in for a kiss, while Adrien's partner, British fashion designer and actress Georgina Chapman, watched on.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Halle Berry got her own back on Adrien Brody at the 2025 Oscars

Pre-kiss, Halle turned to Georgina, quickly apologizing, joking, "I'm sorry, Georgina, but I've gotta do it," before smooching The Brutalist star, adding, "He's nominated this year. He deserved that."

Of her surprise move, Halle wrote on Instagram: " Surprise @adrienbrody!! I had to get some payback."

Georgina appeared to take it all in her stride, cheering Halle on as she kissed her husband, before joining the duo in an embrace, which saw Halle kiss the fashion professional too.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Georgina Chapman, Adrien Brody, Halle Berry at the 97th Oscars

Halle posted the friendly moment to her Instagram, with her fans lapping up the interaction. "I love this - the reunion the world needs," one wrote, while another commented: "The reunion we've all been waiting for."

While seeing her husband kiss one of the world's most beautiful women must have been dramatic enough for Georgina, she was in the spotlight again later in the evening when Adrien ascended the stairs to accept his Best Actor gong.

As he walked to receive the accolade, Adrien attempted to throw his chewing gum to Georgina - live on camera.

Georgina missed the gum toss, but the audience loved it all the same. We hope Adrien was able to apologize to the theater's janitor, who is going to need to recover that gum from the carpet!

See his misjudged gum toss below…