Danny Jones issues apology following 'kiss' with Maura Higgins

McFly singer Danny Jones has broken his silence after he was spotted sharing what appeared to be a kiss with TV star Maura Higgins.

The pair were videoed together on Saturday night following the hotly anticipated BRIT Awards. Together they attended Universal Music's star-studded after party which was held at 180 Studios in central London.

© Getty Images Danny Jones and Tom Fletcher arriving for The BRIT Awards 2025 at London's O2 Arena

In the clip, published by The Sun, the duo appeared to be chatting to one another before Maura leant in to kiss Danny on the cheek. Moments later, they appeared to share a longer kiss.

The video was shared online, alongside snaps of the pair looking cosy while sat together during the show at the O2 Arena. They eventually left the after party separately.

© Ash Knotek/Shutterstock Maura rocked a sheer dress at the 2025 BRIT Awards

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the star wrote: "Hello everyone. Sorry it's taken me a while to post this but I've taken some time out to be with those closest to me. I want to deeply apologise to my wife and family for putting them in this situation. I love them so much and we'll continue to deal with this privately.

"I love you guys, thank you for your patience, support, and understanding. See you all soon, Danny."

Danny, 38, and Maura, 34, recently appeared in the same series of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Maura, who shot to fame on Love Island, became the sixth celebrity to be booted out of the competition, while singer Danny was eventually crowned as King of the Jungle.

© Yoshitaka Kono/ITV Danny Jones was crowned as King of the Jungle

Maura was previously linked to TOWIE star Pete Wicks after the pair were photographed kissing. Discussing their bond, Maura said on the We Need to Talk podcast: "We just get on very, very well. I adore him. He's an amazing person. Do you know what's so weird? We met very soon after I came off Love Island, and we just instantly clicked. Our humor is the same."

Danny's family life

Danny and former Miss England winner Georgia tied the knot back in 2014 in a wedding exclusive with HELLO!. At the time, Danny said: "When I saw Georgia, I couldn't really take it. My legs shook. It was the most amazing view I've ever seen."

© Getty Images Danny and Georgia tied the knot in 2014

On their big day, the couple were joined by Danny's McFly bandmates Tom Fletcher, Dougie Poynter, and Harry Judd and their partners as they tied the knot at St Mary's Priory Church in Georgia's native Old Malton before hosting a reception at Highfield House.

Four years after their fairytale wedding, the couple welcomed their son, Cooper. Speaking to HELLO! when his boy was just three, proud dad Danny admitted: "To have a three-year-old run up to me and call out 'Daddy' is the best feeling."