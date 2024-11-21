Maura Higgins' love life including fling with I'm a Celeb campmate's son

Since rising to fame in 2019 on the ITV dating show Love Island, Maura Higgins has become one of the most in-demand women in showbiz. It's therefore unsurprising that the Irish beauty has an array of men swooning over her given her sculpted physique, flawless complexion and unapologetically bold personality. If Love Island is anything to go by, the model is about to make a rumble in the jungle as she heads down under to join the 2024 cast of I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! - especially since one of the contestants is her rumoured ex's dad...

© Yoshitaka Kono Maura will be joining the current I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here cast of 2024

Upon joining the show, the new campmate said: "I am single at the moment, but honestly no-one is going to fancy me in the jungle. Trust me!"

Even though a jungle romance doesn't seem on the cards for Maura, the reality star turned presenter recently opened up about her past relationships on Paul C. Brunson's podcast, We Need To Talk. Maura said: "I feel like men want me and then when they get me, they don't want me. That's how I feel." HELLO! investigates her past romances.

© Getty Images The Irish beauty rose to fame after appearing on Love Island in 2019

James Finnegan

© Instagram Maura and her childhood sweetheart James

Prior to Love Island, Maura was engaged to Irish car salesman James Finnegan. The pair met in 2009 at School in Balymahon and were together for a staggering nine years. Despite the couple getting engaged in 2013 when Maura was 23 years old, they failed to make it down the aisle and decided to call it quits four years later.

Shane McGuigan

© Getty Images Maura was reportedly dating Shane McGuigan in 2018

In the time between her relationship ending with James and jetting off to the Love Island villa, the Irish star reportedly dated Barry McGuigan's son Shane. Maura met the British boxing coach in May 2018 while she worked as a ring girl for William Hill. However, the romance didn't last long due to the long distance, with Maura based in Ireland and Shane running his boxing gym in London.

© Yoshitaka Kono Shane's father Barry McGuigan is also a contestant on this years I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

Curtis Pritchard

© Getty Images The pair met on Love Island in 2019

Maura found love in Mallorca with professional dancer Curtis Pritchard during their stint in the Love Island 2019 villa. The couple, who came in fourth place, continued their romance in the outside world. However, the sun and sangria butterflies were short lived as the pair split in March 2020 amid a series of rows and cheating accusations.

Chris Taylor

© Shutterstock Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor were friends first before beginning their romance

The media personality confirmed her relationship with former pal and fellow Love Island contestant Chris Taylor through an Instagram post in November 2020. The photo depicted the couple leaning into one another for a kiss, with Maura captioning the post: "He's mine." Chris also shared the post and wrote: "Turns out I fell in love with my best mate." Despite the couple separating in 2021, Maura revealed they intended to stay friends and said they still "loved, cared and respected each other deeply."

Giovanni Pernice

© Instagram The pair shared a four month romance

The I’m A Celeb star's whirlwind relationship with Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice was confirmed in July 2021. Giovanni, who has recently faced internal investigations from the BBC into allegations of his conduct on the show, moved in with the Irish beauty early on into their romance. However, the fireworks were short lived and the pair split in October 2021.

Joey Essex

© Getty Images Maura was seen with Joey Essex at the Pride of Britain Awards

In October 2022, the fiery brunette was photographed kissing Towie star and former I'm A Celeb campmate Joey Essex at the Pride of Britain Awards. While rumours swirled around their relationship, nothing materialised between the pair.

Bobby Holland Hanton

© Instagram The pair dates for 10 months

Maura was initially romantically linked to American stuntman Bobby Holland Hanton in May 2023 when they were spotted on a date in London. The couple enjoyed a vacation together in Ibiza the following month. The Love Island Games host confirmed her relationship with Bobby during her appearance on the Late Late Late Show in December.

Host Patrick Kielty said: "Last time you were on this show, you were single and ready to mingle."

Maura responded: "I am no more single. Very happy relationship."

However, in March 2024, the pair reportedly split after 10 months of dating.

Pete Wicks

© Getty Images Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks were seen attending the BAFTA Television Awards 2024 together

Despite Maura insisting she's single upon entering the jungle, the television star was reportedly dating Strictly Come Dancing contestant Pete Wicks this year. In August 2024, the couple were spotted sharing a kiss at the Broadwick Soho Hotel. However, according to Maura, the pair are simply good friends.

Maura previously gushed over the Strictly star: "I adore him, he's an amazing person. Do you know what's so weird? We met very soon after me coming off Love Island and we just instantly clicked.”

However, Maura was quick to shut down the rumours in an interview with The Mirror. "I mean, I've been on a date with many people," the reality star said.

"I'm not [dating]. Where have you heard that? I date but I'm very much single. People go on dates."

"Like everyone goes on dates, but then it suddenly becomes that I am in a relationship with this person, or that person," she added.